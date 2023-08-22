“Bro is going to be the new 007” - Manchester United fans accuse summer signing of faking an injury as he’s ruled out for Nottingham Forest clash

Manchester United fans vented their frustrations at Mason Mount on X after the summer signing picked up a minor injury, accusing him of faking it. The former Chelsea star has been ruled out until the international break next month.

Erik ten Hag and Co. signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million on July 5 on a five-year deal. The 24-year-old inherited Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 jersey, with many fans hoping he would make an impact similar to that of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The England international has played a deeper role in Manchester United's midfield alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, compared to his time at Chelsea. He has started both Premier League games this season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Mount has struggled to make a significant impact in either game. The Red Devils scraped a 1-0 win against Wolves, but their shakiness was exposed as they lost 2-0 to Spurs on August 19. To make matters worse, he also picked up a minor injury during the loss.

Mason Mount is set to miss Manchester United's next fixture against Nottingham Forest (August 26) and is likely to miss the game against Arsenal (September 3) as well. As per the report on the club's official website, the injury could keep him out until the international break next month.

Fans were far from impressed upon hearing news of Mount's injury. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Christian Eriksen is expected to replace Mount in Ten Hag's starting XI against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville admits Mason Mount was 'pretty anonymous' in Tottenham defeat

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville recently gave his verdict on Mason Mount's performance against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 19.

Erik ten Hag and Co. once again lost the midfield battle as Spurs ran riot in the second half. Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring in the 49th minute and a Lisandro Martinez own goal in the 83rd minute secured the three points for the home team.

Mount was particularly ineffective and was substituted in the 85th minute. He registered only 15 accurate passes, completed zero dribbles and won just 20% of his ground duels.

Neville gave his thoughts on Mount's performance after the game and said (via United In Focus):

“He’s struggled in both of the first two games, Mason Mount. He’s been pretty anonymous today, I have to say. Manchester United have been dominated in midfield by Bissouma, Sarr and Maddison."

While Mount is still clearly struggling to integrate himself into United's system, his transfer shouldn't be written off just yet. The 24-year-old midfielder was a star for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists in 195 appearances, showing he can be deadly when in-form.