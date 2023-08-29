Cesc Fabregas makes bold Premier League title claim involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has offered his 2023-24 Premier League title prediction involving last season's runners-up Gunners and reigning champions Manchester City.

Arsenal missed out on their first Premier League trophy in 19 years despite leading the table for a record 248 days past campaign. They finished on 84 points from 38 games, five points behind Pep Guardiola's side.

So far this summer, Mikel Arteta's outfit have splashed over £210 million in a bid to bolster their squad. They have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber on respective permanent deals, while also roping in David Raya on a season-long loan switch from Brentford.

Speaking to Football Daily, Fabregas shared his two cents on the Gunners' hopes of ending their Premier League title drought. He elaborated:

"They will compete for the title again, 100 per cent. But I do see Arsenal being stronger than last year. I think they will push them (City) even further so if they want to win the title, I think it will take them even more harder job than what they did last year which actually they did really well."

Arsenal, who have lifted the domestic title 13 times so far, are likely to face a tough time securing the trophy this campaign. They are believed to face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Pundit asserts Arsenal will not win Premier League title if 24-year-old plays full season

Speaking on ESPN FC, Liverpool great Steve Nicol claimed that Arsenal will fail to lift the Premier League title if they continue to start Eddie Nketiah as their number nine in the ongoing campaign. He said:

"I don't know. He is what he is. He is one of those guys that is stuck between the very best and just a really good player. His finishing is a little inconsistent. I don't think he is a guy you rely on to score goals, to win you the Premier League. If he plays all season, then they won't win the league. We have seen what he is."

Nketiah, 24, has started two of his three Premier League appearances this season in Gabriel Jesus' injury-induced absence. He has scored two goals in 205 minutes of first-team action, most recently netting one in his side's 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday (August 26).

Jesus, on the other hand, made a comeback from his knee injury as an injury-time substitute in place of Declan Rice during their Fulham draw. He is expected to start in the Gunners' upcoming Premier League home game against Manchester United on Sunday (September 3).