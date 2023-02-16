“Chasing might actually be better” – Ian Wright makes bold claim on why Arsenal could hold advantage in title race despite defeat to Man City

Arsenal slid down to second place in the Premier League table following their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday, 15 February. While the Gunners have the same number of points as the Cityzens with a game in hand, Pep Guardiola's side are ahead based on superior goal difference.

Club legend Ian Wright recently claimed that it might be better for Mikel Arteta's team to chase the Cityzens than to lead the table. Speaking to Premier League Productions following their feisty game at the Emirates, Wright said (via football.london):

"Maybe chasing [Manchester City] might actually be better than leading. Maybe there is too much pressure on that for them. Maybe people won't be expecting so much in respect of them being at the top."

He further added:

"What you're hoping for now is that they can galvanize because they've lost two out of the last three now, but they've got to keep it going because this is a good season they're having up to this point. These times were coming but it's now about how they deal with them."

The former Gunners striker concluded:

"I thought they dealt with them alright up to this point but now they're going to have to try to give themselves together to start putting some wins together."

Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City while Bukayo Saka converted from the spot for Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta proud despite defeat against Manchester City

While Mikel Arteta acknowledged that Arsenal brought their own downfall against Manchester City, the Spaniard claimed that he was proud of the team's performance. Speaking after the match, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

“You cannot give anything away. We gave them three goals, you don’t do that against City. Ninety-nine times out of 100, you’re going to lose the game. And we still had three big, big chances and we didn’t put them away. When that happens, you have zero chance to win."

Arteta further added:

“It made me proud the level we have raised today against probably the best team in the world, when they are able to play at the level with the players that we have. We have matched that level and believe me, that’s really difficult to do against this team.”

The Gunners will return to action on February 18 as they take on Aston Villa in an away clash.

