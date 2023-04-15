Chelsea hold talks with 38-year-old manager amid links with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique - Reports

Chelsea have held talks with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as they continue their search for a long-term manager, according to The Guardian.

The Portuguese manager will reportedly have to be convinced that a move to the Premier League side would benefit his career.

The Guardian @guardian Chelsea hold talks with Sporting’s Rúben Amorim over manager vacancy theguardian.com/sport/2023/apr… Chelsea hold talks with Sporting’s Rúben Amorim over manager vacancy theguardian.com/sport/2023/apr…

Chelsea have been through a massive transitionary period at all levels this season. The Blues were purchased by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital last summer after Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign as owner of the club came to an end amid the Russo-Ukranian War.

The west London outfit have seen many new faces on the training ground as well. They have spent in excess of £600 million over the course of two transfer windows, signing 14 players in the process.

Chelsea have witnessed major changes in their managerial position too, having been under three different head coaches this term. The Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel shortly after the commencement of the 2022/23 campaign.

The German boss' replacement, Graham Potter, spent seven months at Stamford Bridge before getting the boot himself. The English manager was relieved of his managerial duties earlier this month, leaving the Blues in need of a permanent manager. Blues legend Frank Lampard has been appointed by the club as their interim head coach until the summer.

Chelsea do have a shortlist of candidates at the moment. Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Spain manager Luis Enrique are said to be on their radar.

The west London outfit have now taken an interest in Sporting's Ruben Amorim as well. The 38-year-old has seen some success at the club, winning the Portuguese title in 2021.

It remains to be seen who the Blues will appoint as their long-term head coach.

"He knows the club like nobody else" - Guus Hiddink urges Chelsea to let Frank Lampard 'continue with the project next season'

Former Blues boss Guus Hiddink has urged the club to secure Frank Lampard as their long-term replacement for Potter. The retired Dutch manager believes the Englishman is the perfect man for the job, given his history with the club.

Hiddink told The Telegraph (as quoted by GOAL):

“Honestly, I would like him to be considered not just as an interim coach. But also to be given the confidence to continue with the project next season. He knows the club like nobody else and it’s important to give continuity to things."

He added:

"Like anyone, Lampard is going to need time. Chelsea have invested a lot of money but now need to adapt to an idea. I’m very fond of him, I hope he will get Chelsea out of this predicament and get them back to where they deserve to be.”

Lampard has been appointed for a short tenure until the summer, presumably with the expectation of recovering from the Blues' poor form this term. However, the English manager has failed to secure a victory in his first two games back at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 8 April and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Poll : 0 votes