Chelsea hoping to convince Bundesliga talent to join the club in 2024 - Reports

Chelsea have shown interest in another young forward from the German Bundesliga as they look to strengthen their squad in 2024. The Blues have identified Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as a potential target ahead of the new year.

Borussia Dortmund are one of the best sides in Europe at providing a pathway for young players to play for their first team, especially young English players. English forward Bynoe-Gittens has modeled his career after that of a certain England international Jaxon Sancho, who moved to Germany from Manchester City as an academy player.

Chelsea are keen to get into a great position to conduct their transfer dealings, especially with the interest Bynoe-Gittens is attracting for his performances. The 19-year-old winger has also caught the eye of Arsenal and Newcastle United and is likely to cost around £35 million.

This season, the main problem faced by Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side is its performance in attack, as well as the injury issues. The club is aware that signing Bynoe-Gittens will provide quality depth in their attacking department while also fulfilling the homegrown quota.

The Blues are looking at a summer move for the teenage forward but could be prepared to expedite a deal if they need to, as per FootballFanCast. Bynoe-Gittens has made six appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season, with an assist to his name.

He has developed impressively at the German club, becoming one of the most fearless 1v1 wingers in the world. He will prioritize his development and only join Pochettino's side if he thinks it is the best step for his career development.

Chelsea already planning 2024 recruitment process

Chelsea has been extremely active in the transfer window, spending a ton of money in its bid to get back among the big boys in Europe. Its fearless spending is something that will eventually pay off if it manages to secure the right profile of players to build a strong squad.

Pochettino has said that he will have a more prominent role in recruitment at the club after mostly watching on from the sidelines in the summer. The former PSG manager will be keen for his side to assemble the right players for his tactics to work.

Chelsea are already targeting a new striker, with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney under consideration. They are also looking at signing Argentine youngster Valentin Barco as left-back cover, given the recent injury struggles of Ben Chilwell.

The Blues will hope that their 2024 recruitment drive is helped by their team competing in Europe, as this will attract more players.