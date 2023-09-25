Chelsea star Levi Colwill spotted losing his cool with teammate after Ollie Watkins’ goal that helped Aston Villa seal 1-0 win

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was seen having a heated moment with Thiago Silva after conceding a goal in their fixture against Aston Villa. The 21-year-old was spotted giving the Brazilian a piece of his mind after Ollie Watkins fired home from a tight angle to hand his side a 1-0 win over the Blues.

Watkins' initial effort was blocked by Colwill but the follow-up fell back to the striker who made no mistake on his second attempt.

Some fans on X(formerly Twitter) also claimed it was goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and not Silva who was the target of Colwill's frustration.

The youngster was seen having other moments of anger as well. Following the away side being awarded a throw-in by the assistant referee, he was spotted moaning 'f*** off', according to Football.London after the linesman flagged for Villa.

The frustration was evident among fans and players as Chelsea's poor start to the season continued. The Blues have managed just one win from their first six games, pushing them to 14th in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino urges Chelsea players to 'grow up' after 1-0 loss to Aston Villa

Pochettino has overseen a terrible start to his Blues career.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted his players need to grow up and have a lot to learn following their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. The Blues' horrid start to the 2023-24 PL campaign continued with their third loss of the season.

He also spoke about Nicolas Jackson, who picked up another yellow card. The Senegal international has already picked up five bookings and is set to miss their next game against Fulham.

Pochettino said (via Sky Sports):

"We need to grow up as a team, not only in an individual way. A player like Nicolas is so young and is feeling his way into the Premier League and learning.

"He needs time, and in this type of game we are competing and want to win. But the players, when they are young, need to learn with experience and when they make a mistake.

"That is why we feel disappointed because we are paying too many situations like this. Things like this is another small detail and, in the end, we are losing the game. We are in a situation we need to change as soon as possible.

Chelsea looked to be in the driver's seat for most of the game against Unai Emery's side until a straight red card to Malo Gusto crushed all hopes of a win. Ollie Watkins scored soon after to ensure Villa took home three points.