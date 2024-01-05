Chelsea star suffers market value drop worth more than £35 million since completing Stamford Bridge transfer

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly suffered a significant dip of over £35 million in his market value since joining the Blues during the summer transfer window.

The Ecuadorian talent was highly sought after following his impressive performances with Brighton & Hove Albion last season. This quickly led to a bidding war between his current club and Liverpool. The Reds eventually lost out on snatching him up, as he opted for a move to Stamford Bridge for reportedly a massive £115 million.

However, Caicedo's performances for Chelsea haven't exactly lived up to the huge fee they signed him for. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has played 21 games for the Blues but has failed to impress.

This has led to one-on-one meetings with manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to Sport Bible. The Ecuadorian has also dealt with lingering injury concerns during the international break.

All of these have seen his market value drop, according to the CIES Football Observatory (via Sport Bible). Their report on Moises Caicedo's situation has revealed that the young midfielder's current market value stands at £67.11 million. This is a rather concerning decline from the astronomical fees Chelsea had to pay for his services only a few months earlier.

Chelsea prepare to make move for interested superstar striker: Reports

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become widely notable for his abilities inside the box, where he has become the Partenopei's major marksman. This has pushed numerous clubs to place him on their radar, but Napoli have extended his contract, including a £112 million release clause.

According to TeamTalk, this has not deterred Chelsea, who are now prepared to make a move for the Nigeria international. Osimhen is also said to be interested in switching to Stamford Bridge. According to the report, he "would welcome an approach" from the club, but it is unlikely that a move will occur in the ongoing January transfer window.

Osimhen is also said to be interested in a pre-agreement ahead of the summer. This would see him finish the season with Napoli in a bid to help them reach the Serie A title again. The Partenopei will only come to the negotiation table if the release clause value is met, and it is expected that they will insist on this.

The coming weeks could see both clubs meet for discussions, as Italian sources (via Sport Bible) have claimed that developments will soon be underway.