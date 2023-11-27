Chelsea stars spotted enjoying helicopter ride and reuniting with old friends after Pochettino fails to implement strict order after 4-1 loss 

Chelsea stars Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson were spotted taking helicopter rides and reuniting with old friends respectively on the weekend after Mauricio Pochettino threatened to cancel their day off.

Pochettino was upset with Chelsea's performance in their 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on November 25 (Saturday). After the match, the Argentine said that the players won't be taking off from training on Sunday. He said (via Football.London):

"We were talking in the dressing room after the game, we should go directly to the hotel and sleep, and start to train early in the morning and not have a day off.

"These games make me very, very, very, very angry. We have to show personality and character. We cannot play this type of football. We didn't show we were playing for something."

However, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk took to Instagram and uploaded a video clip of his story from a helicopter.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Instagram story from helicopter

On the other side, Nicolas Jackson went to Spain to watch his former club Villarreal's match against Osasuna on Sunday (November 26).

The Senegalese footballer also clicked pictures with his former teammates in the dressing room after Villarreal recorded the 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit will next host Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion on December 3 (Sunday).

Chelsea can sign Bundesliga attacker as alternative to Ivan Toney in January: Reports

According to the Daily Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface in the January transfer window.

In the last few weeks, several reports emerged which stated that the Blues preparing a deal for Brentford forward Ivan Toney. However, the Bees want to keep the Englishman at the Gtech Community Stadium next summer.

As a result, Mauricio Pochettino's side has decided to divert their interest towards Victor Boniface. The Nigerian forward has been instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen's form this season. Boniface has recorded seven goals and five assists in 12 Bundesliga games for Xabi Alonso's side, who sit atop the table.