Chelsea superstar wins Premier League Game Changer of the Season award

Chelsea star Cole Palmer continues to receive plaudits despite the end of the season as he won the Premier League Game Changer of the Season award. The Englishman beat five other players to win the award, adding to his impressive haul this season.

Palmer was the shining light in Chelsea's mostly disappointing season and played a huge part in them finishing sixth in the league. The young midfielder played his first full season of consistent football and performed brilliantly for the Blues.

Cole Palmer scored two hat-tricks in April, the first of which was nominated for the Game Changer of the Season award. With his side 2-3 down in the 99th minute, the England international scored twice to complete his hat-trick and lead his side to an improbable victory.

The panel voted Palmer's efforts ahead of those of Ollie Watkins against Brighton, Kevin De Bruyne against Newcastle, and Darwin Nunez against Newcastle. The late showing of Scott McTominay against Brentford was also nominated, as was Stefan Ortega's impressive save against Tottenham Hotspur.

Palmer put Chelsea two goals up with a first-half penalty before seeing his side go down in the game, and they went 3-2 down at home. The 22-year-old scored another nerveless penalty in the 100th minute before finding the net via a deflection one minute later, resulting in bedlam at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer finished the season with 22 goals and 11 assists, making him the youngest player in history to lead a Premier League season for goal contributions. The former Manchester City man was named the Chelsea Players' Player of the Season and Fans' Player of the Season. He also won the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award and the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award.

Chelsea keen on Ligue 1 defender - Reports

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back after Ben Chilwell struggled with injuries, and they have identified Brest star Bradley Locko as an option. The French left-back enjoyed an impressive season as he helped his side finish third in Ligue 1.

GIVEMESPORT reports that the Blues have initiated contacts over a move for the France U-21 international, who will reportedly cost around £25 million. The 22-year-old is also on the radar of Manchester United, who have had left-back problems of their own.

Locko featured 33 times for Brest in the French top flight and is expected to be named in the France squad for the Olympics. The youngster may secure a transfer to the Premier League this summer as the interest in him is concrete.