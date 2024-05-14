Chris Sutton names aspect in which Arsenal are better than Manchester City as title race goes down to the wire

Former English footballer Chris Sutton believes Arsenal are a defensively better team than Manchester City. Both teams are involved in a fierce title race, which will head to the final day of the season.

As of Tuesday, May 14, Arsenal lead the table with 86 points after 37 games. City are in second place with 85 points from 36 games.

Speaking on Monday Night Club (via TBR Football), Sutton said:

“I actually think, for what it’s worth, that Arsenal defensively, I think have a better backline than Manchester City, and that Manchester City, you always feel that you will get a chance in the games against Pep’s teams, but it’s the fact that they are so good going forward and, as Theo said, they just wear teams down."

“They don’t stop, they’re used to winning, they’re an absolute juggernaut. But I do feel that they have, I wouldn’t say a vulnerability at the back, but you feel that you can score against them, as many teams have this season,” he added.

While Arsenal have conceded 28 goals in 37 games, Manchester City have let in 33 goals in 36 matches. The Gunners have kept 18 clean sheets in comparison to City's 12.

Arsenal-Manchester City's title challenge can come down to the Tottenham game, as per Gary Neville

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast (via Sky Sports), Neville said that Manchester City's game against Tottenham Hotspur tonight could decide the title race.

City's extra game in hand against Spurs will determine the points table going into the weekend's final set of fixtures.

Should Manchester City draw the game, Arsenal will stay on top on goal difference. City have a goal difference of 58 with Arsenal on 61.

"Tuesday is the decider," Neville said. "A month ago, I said I look forward to the Tottenham vs Man City game."There are some moments along the way but it will come down to that game on Tuesday night. They [City and Arsenal] will not make mistakes on Sunday."

"Tuesday night is where it will decided - and there will be that expectant audience where you think: can Tottenham play? Can they cause them problems? They can, but can they take their few chances they will get in the game?" he added.

While Manchester City will play West Ham United in their last league fixture, Arsenal will take on Everton. Both games will kick off at the same time on Sunday, May 19.