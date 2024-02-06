“Consequence of his own actions” - Chelsea fans react furiously to reports that superstar player wants to leave

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly considering his future at the club after their struggles over the past year since his arrival from Benfica. The news has incensed a number of Chelsea fans, who went on to criticize the Argentine midfielder online.

Enzo Fernandez caught the eye of multiple European sides after his stellar performance for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He won the Young Player of the Tournament award as Argentina won the trophy.

Chelsea showed the greatest willingness to sign him. Despite a great deal of reluctance from Benfica, they paid his £105 million release clause to sign him in January 2023.

Fernandez has been a regular for the Blues since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, racking up 50 appearances for the side, including 28 appearances this season. The 22-year-old left a Benfica side that won the Portuguese league title last season to join a Chelsea side that has largely underperformed.

Football Transfers have reported that the former River Plate man is now open to a summer exit from Stamford Bridge. According to the report, the agents of the midfielder are already looking at options for him.

The news drew the attention of fans on X, and they shared their reactions on the platform.

"He deserves better. Leave asap my g"

"Well if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions"

Chelsea tied down Enzo Fernandez to a deal until 2031, and this will prove to be a sticking point for potential suitors. The midfielder has seven years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and will cost an arm and a leg for any team to sign.

The young midfielder has already shown signs of unhappiness at the club, having deleted his X account following fan abuse last week. He has played under Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, Frank Lampard, and now Pochettino in one year at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals clear-the-air talks with Chelsea star

Under-fire Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has held a personal meeting with veteran defender Thiago Silva about his wife's comments. Speaking ahead of the Aston Villa clash, Pochettino revealed that he has spoken with the Brazilian and maintains that they have a good relationship.

He said:

“Thiago Silva came today to talk to me, but it’s private conversation and that's it.

“My relationship with him is very good. I think it's excellent."

The Brazilian defender's wife insinuated on X that there needs to be a managerial change at the club after the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues lost 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on February 4, with Silva's age and lack of pace sorely exposed.

Despite being the oldest outfield player in the Premier League this season, Thiago Silva has been a regular for Pochettino's side. The experienced defender is also the oldest defender ever to appear in the competition and is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.