"Crazy to be next to Georgina and not look ugly" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend is spotted with model dubbed 'French Kim Kardashian'

Football fans have reacted to an unexpected interaction between Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez and a model notoriously labelled as the 'French Kim Kardashian'.

On her trip to Cannes for the glamorous film festival, Georgina Rodriguez showcased an array of chic looks for various social engagements. However, one instance significantly stood out - a slightly uncomfortable encounter with French model Nabilla Benattia during a gala dinner.

Known in the fashion world as the 'French Kim K', Benattia boldly interrupted Rodriguez's meal, approaching her with an impromptu request for a snapshot. As can be seen in a video of the interaction, Rodriguez seemed quite taken aback, initially showing some reluctance to the abrupt proposition.

Gio CR7 @ArobaseGiovanny Nabilla Vergara demande une photo avec Georgina Rodriguez en plein dîner de gala au festival de Cannes



Nabilla Vergara demande une photo avec Georgina Rodriguez en plein dîner de gala au festival de Canneshttps://t.co/2Uaq9YB62C

As her sumptuous dish was served at that moment, she subtly suggested that the photo opportunity could be deferred. Nevertheless, Benattia was far from dissuaded.

Even with a veil of hesitation unmistakably etched on Rodriguez's face, she eventually acquiesced to the persistent persuasions and agreed to strike a pose alongside Benattia. Despite this reluctant concession, Rodriguez's demeanor suggested she was both slightly irked and disinterested.

GOSSIP ROOM @GossipRoomOff Quand Nabilla rencontre Georgina Rodriguez, la femme de Cristiano Ronaldo, lors d'un dîner à Cannes ! Quand Nabilla rencontre Georgina Rodriguez, la femme de Cristiano Ronaldo, lors d'un dîner à Cannes ! 🇫🇷✨ https://t.co/JTtPyDjcZT

Such an experience might have been an odd departure from the norm for Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, yet it certainly didn't dull her sparkle at the grand occasion. With a stunning $1.2 million necklace adorning her, she remained an iconic figure at the festival, radiant and undeterred.

Here's a peek at how fans around the globe reacted on Twitter to this memorable snapshot of two influential personalities in the world of fashion:

Lil Guap @IamLilGuap @lenasituations Georgina quand après Nabilla et Léna Situations une autre personne est venue lui parler pendant qu’elle mangeait : @lenasituations Georgina quand après Nabilla et Léna Situations une autre personne est venue lui parler pendant qu’elle mangeait : https://t.co/Ah5e1pF6hy

chay 🇩🇿 @chayplstr C’est une dinguerie d’être à côté de Georgina et que paraisse pas moche devant elle ptdr Nabilla incroyable C’est une dinguerie d’être à côté de Georgina et que paraisse pas moche devant elle ptdr Nabilla incroyable https://t.co/6gD8cD1SgW

🍍 @ananasssc @chayplstr Les 2 sont trop belles vrmt nabilla a le meilleur glow up @chayplstr Les 2 sont trop belles vrmt nabilla a le meilleur glow up

TV personality defends Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

In the face of swirling rumors, TV personality Zulmira Ferreira has thrown her weight behind power couple Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. She firmly believes that the duo is unfairly targeted by a portion of their home crowd in Portugal.

The love story between Ronaldo and Rodriguez started in Madrid back in 2016 and has since blossomed into a beautiful family with five children.

Despite the seeming harmony, whispers of discontent have recently begun to surface. Tales of a growing rift between the two have started to cast a shadow over their vibrant union. However, Ferreira holds a different perspective. She argues that the speculation of an impending split between Ronaldo and Rodriguez is unfounded and misguided.

As she told Portuguese television channel SIC Caras (as relayed by Hiper FM), Ronaldo's recent professional struggles have mounted significant stress on his personal life:

"Professionally he (Cristiano Ronaldo) is not well. Cristiano, above all, is focused on his career, on wanting to be the best and you can see that, in recent times, since he left Manchester (United), things have not gone well. So, I mean, everything has gone wrong for him, and this, for Cristiano, is horrible, and, of course, it affects the family relationship."

While Georgina appeared to recently address the rumors surrounding her relationship with Ronaldo in a cryptic Instagram post, the Portuguese superstar is yet to respond to the same.

