Chelsea held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, February 17. The Blues delivered a sterling performance away from home against the champions to earn a well-deserved point.

Manchester City had form and the narrative going for them as they prepared to host Mauricio Pochettino and his inexperienced Chelsea team. The Cityzens were unbeaten at home for over a year and had won 11 matches in succession across competitions.

Chelsea, meanwhile, came into the match on the back of morale-boosting back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and the Premier League, respectively. The Blues had failed to record a win over City since the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

Chelsea started as the clear underdogs in the encounter, but they put on a brave performance, commandeered by several players.

With captain Reece James still out injured, French youngster Malo Gusto has had to step up for the side. The 20-year-old showed his quality and worth to the Chelsea team with an assured performance from right-back against Manchester City.

Tasked with tackling one of the league's trickiest wingers - Jeremy Doku - Gusto had a game to remember. The France international was unlucky not to see his side come away with all three points from the Etihad.

Chelsea fans on X were hugely impressed by the young defender and took to the platform to laud Gusto.

"20 years of age. Malo Gusto you are a gem💎," one fan commented.

"Malo Gusto created more big chances than Kevin De Bruyne today. Locked up Doku, unreal in possession, works so hard on the right flank. 20 years old. One of the best in the league already," another chimed in.

See more reactions from X below:

Sterling and Rodri score as Chelsea crash Manchester City's party

Heading into the clash against Chelsea, Manchester City were on as good a run of form. Pep Guardiola's side looked as menacing as they did in the run-in to their league titles in each of the last three seasons.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's team started strongly and delivered several warnings, as a last-ditch Nathan Ake intervention and a poor miss from Nicolas Jackson meant the deadlock was not broken. Jackson then set up Raheem Sterling to open the scoring in the 42nd minute, and Chelsea's lead was well deserved.

The Blues then defended bravely against the defending champions as Erling Haaland was guilty of missing several gilt-edged chances. But Rodri equalized with a rasping drive in the 83rd minute to share the spoils.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to the League Cup final against Liverpool on February 25.