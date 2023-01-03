Cristiano Ronaldo shares snap via Instagram story as he undergoes Al-Nassr medical

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to his Instagram stories to share a snap of himself undergoing medicals at Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old forward has made the switch from Manchester United after being a free agent since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

During the World Cup, his contract with Manchester United was terminated due to an interview he gave with Piers Morgan in which he criticized the team's coach, Erik ten Hag. The interview exacerbated already strained relations between the superstar and the club, leading the Red Devils to seek a new forward to replace Ronaldo.

Despite the tumultuous end to the forward's tenure with United, Al Nassr and manager Rudi Garcia are excited to work with him and help him return to top form.

They believe that his talent and experience make him a valuable addition to the team and are hopeful that he will make a strong impact on the pitch. The team and its supporters are also optimistic about the potential for Ronaldo to help lead them to victories.

Here is Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram story snap:

Ronaldo does his medicals with Al-Nassr as move to Saudi Arabia is completed.

However, according to Marca and other publications, there is a clause in his contract with Al Nassr that could see him return to Europe before the end of his career.

This clause states that if Newcastle United, which is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, qualifies for the Champions League this season, Ronaldo could get a loan switch.

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reveals plans for Cristiano Ronaldo

Rudi Garcia, the manager of Al-Nassr, has revealed his plans for the team's new acquisition, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Manchester United player joined Al-Nassr after his contract with the club was terminated, and he arrived in Riyadh on Monday. He is scheduled to be formally introduced to the team on Tuesday evening.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Al Nassr have sold over 250,000 Cristiano Ronaldo shirts in the past three days 🤯 Al Nassr have sold over 250,000 Cristiano Ronaldo shirts in the past three days 🤯🔥 https://t.co/CJ3EHbcy0O

Garcia emphasized that his primary goals for Ronaldo are to help him fit in with the team's style of play, ensure that he enjoys his time with the club, and play entertaining football. Speaking at the 37-year-old's unveiling, the manager stated (via Daily Post):

“The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football. We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al Nassr, and to entertain the fans.”

