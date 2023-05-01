"Disgusting, xenophobic and racist" - Fans urge Martin Tyler to retire after controversial comments in Liverpool's 4-3 win against Tottenham

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler is under fire, with fans left stunned by his comments on Son Heung-min. The commentator described the Tottenham Hotspur star's foul as 'more of the martial arts', and it was deemed controversial by a widespread audience.

Liverpool edged out Tottenham in a stunning match on Sunday at Anfield. The Reds took a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the match, but Spurs managed to level things up in the 93rd minute of the match.

However, Diogo Jota managed to get his second and Liverpool's winner deep into stoppage time after an error by Lucas Moura. Jurgen Klopp's side walked away with all three points, but the talking point among the fans watching on TV seemed to be Tyler's comments.

Fans took to Twitter to call out the comment and labeled it disgusting, xenophobic, and racist. Some reaction to the 'martial arts' commentatory:

The Shoreditch Bandit @tosin_GoodTimes Martin Tyler calling Son’s foul Martial Arts? That’s gotta be racist Lmao Martin Tyler calling Son’s foul Martial Arts? That’s gotta be racist Lmao

Double_G @LocalSoulHero Did Martin Tyler say "more of the martial arts" when Son fouled Gakpo? Did Martin Tyler say "more of the martial arts" when Son fouled Gakpo?

Sylvia @Sylvinthetardis What has Son got to do with martial arts???? Taxi for Martin Tyler!!! #COYS What has Son got to do with martial arts???? Taxi for Martin Tyler!!! #COYS

Rob 🏁(3)🏎 @DOBBA1991 pure dinosaur that spent more time talking about united in a lfc spurs game Martin Tyler saying son was doing martial arts has gone under the radarpure dinosaur that spent more time talking about united in a lfc spurs game Martin Tyler saying son was doing martial arts has gone under the radar 😂😂😂 pure dinosaur that spent more time talking about united in a lfc spurs game

Sky Sports spokesperson has confirmed to The Sun that the legendary commentator was reminded of his duties and the need to be careful about his words.

Son Heung-min takes blame for Antonio Conte's sacking at Tottenham

Son Heung-min has not been at his best this season and took the blame for the sacking of Antonio Conte. The Tottenham star claimed that he needed to do better and felt like he didn't do much to help the Italian coach.

He told the media, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"As a player, I am really sorry. He's a world-class coach, and we had a great journey together. I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure, because I haven't helped the club all that much. I am grateful for what he's done. He's such a great coach and has so much experience. I will be rooting for him."

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's former managing director of football, was responsible for bringing Conte to the club and admitted that it was time for a change. He told via the club's social media account:

"The club supported him a lot and everyone was close to each other but then we arrived at this mutual agreement. I think the decision we made was the right decision for everyone. Everyone has to be focused on the last part of the season. We don't want to talk about other coaches or follow the speculation in the media. We are focusing on helping Cristian and Ryan."

Paratici is no longer at the club after he resigned last month. He has been banned from football after his involvement in the Juventus financial scandal.

Poll : 0 votes