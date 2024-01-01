“Do you remember Ronaldo?” - Robbie Savage says struggling Manchester United star could explode into form like Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage has astonishingly claimed that Manchester United star Antony can explode like Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Brazilian is still young and will become a better player soon.

The former Leicester City star was arguing with a caller on BBC 06 who was furious with Antony's performances at Manchester United. Savage was quick to defend the winger and stated that he needed time to develop. He said:

"Antony is a young man, I'm just saying that he will develop, but do you get time to develop at ManUtd if your numbers, your goals and assists output for someone who cost £85m, has it been good enough? The answer is no. No but, do you remember Ronaldo? Remember Ronaldo when he first came to United?"

When the caller dismissed the suggestions that Antony was in the same bracket as Ronaldo, Savage added:

"I'm not, but listen to what I'm saying. It's a young player at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and people take time to settle. he's not been good enough for ManUtd; I totally agree with you."

Antony played 33 Premier League matches for Manchester United in 2023 and finished with just one goal to his name. He is yet to score or assist this season for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Gary Neville blasts Erik ten Hag for signing Manchester United star

Gary Neville was not happy after Manchester United's loss to Nottingham Forest and took shots at Erik ten Hag. He believes that no scout would have recommended signing Antony but the manager forced the €100 million move.

He was on Sky Sports when he said:

"What looks to have happened here with United. Scouts can't have gone off to watch Antony and signed him off as being worth £85m. It looks like they've allowed Erik ten Hag to overrule them which is worrying because you need strength of leadership at the very top. I blame the football club for brining him in for £85m. It's not that boy's fault that he's been brought in as one of the most expensive wide players in world football. He should never have been brought in for that money."

The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League table and could slip to ninth if Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion win their matches in hand.