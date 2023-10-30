Domino's Pizza take brutal dig at Manchester United after 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Man City 

Domino's Pizza took a brutal dig at Manchester United fans after their team's 3-0 loss to Manchester City. They jokingly stated that all their late deliveries on Sunday were because their drivers struggled to get through the fans' tears.

Erling Haaland scored twice on Sunday and then assisted Phil Foden to seal a 3-0 win for his side at Old Trafford. The win saw Manchester City move to third in the league table while the Red Devils remained eighth with 15 points.

Taking on Twitter, now known as X, Domino's posted after the game:

"Sorry if your pizza is delayed tonight - our drivers are struggling to get through all the tears of Man Utd fans."

Expand Tweet

Domino's have also trolled Chelsea this season, parking a van outside Craven Cottage with a counter for the number of pizzas they delivered since the Blues last goal scored a goal. However, it backed fired quickly as Chelsea scored twice against Fulham to end their goal drought.

Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United players

Roy Keane was frustrated with a host of Manchester United players after their derby defeat. He said on Sky Sports:

"We used to get stick and we were winning stuff. So that's part of the package of playing for Man United. That courage, bravery, wanting the ball when you don't want it. I didn't see that and I am not saying this is a bad group of players, but the second half we're talking about them being pulled apart. I was just looking for one or two senior players to just pull them back in. Maguire at the back, Jonny Evans, the two centre-halves for example. Two experienced players who have played hundreds and hundreds of games and internationals."

He added:

"When United do get run ragged just sit in. I don't understand that bit where you don't get the lads in and say: 'For the next 10 minutes we need to sit in'. United did pretty well in the first half, pretty solid, but where's the experience from these so-called characters?"

Keane also claimed that the club needed a new captain as Bruno Fernandes was not the ideal player to lead them.

Manchester United have lost five matches and won as many in the Premier League this season.