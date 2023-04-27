"Doubting themselves" "It's going to get worse" - Owen Hargreaves and Glenn Hoddle deliver discouraging Chelsea verdict after 2-0 Brentford loss

Pundits Owen Hargreaves and Glenn Hoddle delivered discouraging verdicts about Chelsea following their 2-0 loss against Brentford on Wednesday.

Interim Blues boss Frank Lampard suffered his fifth straight defeat since his return to Stamford Bridge with his side losing 2-0 against Thomas Frank's side at home.

Lampard's team selection was the subject of major scrutiny prior to the game and Chelsea looked abolsutely blunt on the pitch.

Glenn Hoddle, who played for the Blues between 1993 and 1995, has offered a discouraging verdict on Lampard's side. He told BT Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"They've got no focal point and they don't have any shape. Whatever that shape is, they don't play to it. Their confidence is so low. They are doubting themselves and playing with anxiety and I think it could get worse before it gets better."

Meanwhile, Owen Hargreaves has claimed that things could get worse for the west London club, who look absolutely clueless on the pitch. He said:

"I think it is going to get worse. They've got some really tough fixtures and I don't think there is any clear identity there. You have to settle on something. Have to find a way to score goals. What are Chelsea? Even if you are Chelsea fan, you watch them and think what are they? And even now - I know it is only five games for Frank - but you don't know what they are."

The Blues find themselves 11th in the table with 39 points in 32 games, and are having a season to forget.

Frank Lampard has not been able to inspire the Blues back to winning ways since taking charge on an interim basis after Graham Potter's dismissal.

They were recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals stage by Real Madrid. Los Blancos beat the Blues 4-0 on aggregate.

Chelsea discuss deal to sign 25-year-old Switzerland international

Chelsea have reportedly discussed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The Blues have Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in their ranks on long-term deals but neither have managed to impress entirely.

The west London giants are believed to be interested in bringing in a first-choice goalkeeper in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund's Kobel, a Swiss international, has emerged as a potential target for the Premier League side.

Kobel joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has since made 70 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, keeping 24 clean sheets in the process.

He has made 30 appearances across competitions for Dortmund this season, keeping 13 clean sheets.

