"Embarrassment. Totally out of control" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta slammed for touchline antics in draw against Newcastle United

British broadcaster Richard Keys has lambasted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his touchline antics during his team's 0-0 Premier League home draw against Newcastle United on Tuesday (January 3).

Arsenal dropped two crucial points against an in-form Newcastle side in front of a packed Emirates, cutting their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to eight points. Despite registering 17 shots and dominating 67% of possession, the Gunners failed to maintain their perfect home record against an inspired Magpies side.

During the recent contest, referee Andrew Madley handed out a total of nine yellow cards as the north Londoners had two penalty claims denied. Near the end of the match, Arteta had to be separated by his coaching staff and officials as he got into an argument with Eddie Howe.

Taking to Twitter, Keys hit out at Arteta for his temper on the sidelines of his team's recent encounter against Newcastle. He wrote:

"Seriously – when is someone going to get control of Mikel Arteta? He's an embarrassment. Totally out of control during games."

Keys has been consistently calling out the Spaniard since the start of the 2022-23 season. Earlier in November, he called on the Football Association (FA) to issue a warning to the former Manchester City assistant coach for his reluctance to remain in his technical area during the Gunners' statement 1-0 away victory against rivals Chelsea.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a photo of Arteta with a caption:

"Why is this allowed every week @FA_PGMOL? Arteta has been jumping up & down all game – way outside his technical area. Potter is in his & 4th is watching. Do something about this man."

Arsenal, who are currently atop the Premier League with 44 points from 17 games, are next scheduled to lock horns with Oxford United in their FA Cup third-round away fixture on Monday (January 9).

Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal's performance in recent draw against Newcastle

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta claimed that he is proud of his team despite registering a dispiriting goalless draw against Newcastle United at the Emirates on Tuesday. He said:

"I am most proud of the way we play... the personality, the cohesion, the determination and the clarity to play the way we want to play from the beginning. The results have been great so far but I'm especially proud of the way we play against any opponent."

Sharing his thoughts on Arsenal's outing, Arteta continued:

"We lacked that spark in the final third to find that opening, to find the right moment for an extra pass and a little bit of the finishing quality. But we had a lot of situations in and around the box to do better and then there were two scandalous penalty decisions."

