Erik ten Hag gives brilliant response when quizzed about change in Manchester United transfer plans after Liverpool thrashing

Manager Erik ten Hag has stated that Manchester United's summer transfer plans aren't going to change just because of their 7-0 thrashing in the league at the hands of Liverpool.

The Reds scored six second-half goals at Anfield on 5 March to hand the Red Devils their joint-biggest loss in Premier League history. Question marks were raised about Manchester United's quality on the pitch amidst calls from their fans to fund a major summer rebuild.

Ten Hag, however, will be sticking to the club's original plans for the upcoming transfer window. They could reportedly target a young midfielder, a new right-back and a goalkeeper, alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Speaking after his team's 4-1 first-leg UEFA Europa League round-of-16 win against Real Betis on 9 March, the Dutchman said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Last summer, Erik ten Hag had this to say about Liverpool and Man City's Premier League dominance.



This season, they've lost 6-3 to Manchester City and 7-0 to Liverpool.



Last summer, Erik ten Hag had this to say about Liverpool and Man City's Premier League dominance.This season, they've lost 6-3 to Manchester City and 7-0 to Liverpool.

"No, it can't change after one game. There is a continuing process and it's already in the background. When the season comes to an end it's going to be even more difficult for every team because the pressure will be higher and higher.

Asking his current crop of players to step up, the former Ajax manager continued:

"So you need character, you need determination, you need resilience, you need a team with personalities and I think we've already showed several times this season that this team can deal with setbacks."

Ten Hag's first transfer window at Manchester United last summer saw them spend £229 million on players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Tyrell Malacia. The January window was comparatively docile, with the club signing three players on loan.

Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich), Wout Weghorst (Burnley) and Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) arrived on six-month-long loan deals until the summer.

Erik ten Hag sends message to Manchester United winger after Liverpool snub

Manager Erik ten Hag did not pick Facundo Pellistri in his matchday squad for Manchester United's 7-0 thrashing against Liverpool.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Ten Hag on Facundo Pellistri vs Real Betis: “This was his moment to come on because of a longer period he performed in training. What impressed me was he came on and, straight [away], showed himself. When they came on, Scott [McTominay] and Pelli, it was 3-1 but 4-1 is huge, to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ten Hag on Facundo Pellistri vs Real Betis: “This was his moment to come on because of a longer period he performed in training. What impressed me was he came on and, straight [away], showed himself. When they came on, Scott [McTominay] and Pelli, it was 3-1 but 4-1 is huge, to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He did, however, hand eight minutes of action to the Uruguay international in the 4-1 Europa League win against Real Betis. Pellistri came on and played a huge role in Wout Weghorst's first United goal at Old Trafford.

He raced past two Betis players on the right flank to set up Scott McTominay, whose shot was parried by Claudio Bravo into Weghorst's path. After the game, Ten Hag sent a message to the 21-year-old, who has just one league appearance this term, and said (h/t Official club website):

"He is the example by deserving his position by performance on the training [ground]. And I said the other day, I did not select him for Liverpool and it was not even totally justified because he was training that well."

