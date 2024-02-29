Erik ten Hag provides Manchester United squad fitness update ahead of derby clash against Manchester City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated that there will be no new players returning from injury for their weekend Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The Manchester derby is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at the Etihad Stadium. The game could have major ramifications at the top end of the table, with City currently a point behind leaders Liverpool and United eight points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Ahead of the match, Ten Hag has stated that he is not expecting any changes to the United squad which beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek. This indicates that Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial will all be unavailable.

The Dutchman added that Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane, who were doubtful for the Forest clash due to injury concerns but played anyway, will be available. He said at his pre-match press conference (as quoted by Manchester United's official website):

“They [Fernandes and Varane] fought to be part [of it] and they came well out of the game. I think they will be available for Sunday as well.

“And for the rest, I don't think players will return for Sunday, so we do it with the squad from yesterday.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City could be without Jack Grealish, who was substituted with a groin injury during their own FA Cup fifth-round tie in midweek. Josko Gvardiol is currently nursing a ligament tear in his ankle that has seen him spend the last two weeks on the sidelines and his availability is in question as well.

Apart from those two, City are expected to have a full squad to call upon. Pep Guardiola's men will enter this contest on the back of a 6-2 thrashing of Luton Town in the FA Cup. Erling Haaland scored five goals, four of which were assisted by Kevin De Bruyne, while Mateo Kovacic added the sixth.

Manchester City eased past Manchester United when the two teams met earlier this season

Sunday will mark the second meeting between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League this season. They previously clashed horns at Old Trafford back in October last year.

United entered that Matchday in eighth place after winning just five of their opening nine league games. City, meanwhile, were second after winning seven and losing two of their first nine matches.

The visitors were dominant on the day, notching up a comfortable 3-0 win. Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 26th minute before adding a second just four minutes into the second half. Phil Foden then netted in the 80th minute to round out the scoring.

This time around, Manchester United enter the game in better form, having won seven of their nine matches in all competitions since the turn of the year (one defeat). However, Manchester City have also been in terrific form in 2024, winning 10 of their 11 games across competitions and drawing once.