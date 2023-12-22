Erik ten Hag provides update on Manchester United's transfer plans in the January window

Erik ten Hag has hinted that Manchester United won't be overly active in the upcoming January transfer window.

With just over a week left until the winter window opens, teams across Europe would be bracing themselves for possible incomings and outgoings. Manchester United too have been touted to dip into the market to sign a couple of new names.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, a striker and a right-sided center-back remain on the club's wishlist. He did, however, add that such signings may need 'to be low-cost, on loan, or facilitated by exits'.

When asked about the club's transfer plans in January, Ten Hag told reporters (h/t @UnitedStandMUFC on X):

"The current squad, I am happy. As we get our players back, we have a good squad. I think a lot of our… the way it went, the reasons behind… many players not available."

The Red Devils have had their fair share of injury issues. £72 million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, for instance, missed several games at the start of the season with a back injury.

Mason Mount has also been restricted to just eight league appearances due to injuries while Casemiro has missed more than a month of action with a hamstring problem. Tyrell Malacia is yet to play a minute this season while Lisandro Martinez has been missing from action since September.

Apart from the aforementioned injuries, Manchester United have also been without the services of Jadon Sancho since August. The England international has yet to play a game since his public spat with Erik ten Hag and his future at the club remains up in the air.

Real Madrid eyeing a move for Manchester United's Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane had no problem finding regular playing time under Erik ten Hag during the Dutchman's debut season in England, at least when he was fit and available.

Varane made 34 appearances across competitions that season. But his situation in the current campaign has been far from ideal, at least from the player's perspective. He has made just 14 appearances across competitions so far.

This is despite Lisandro Martinez's long-term injury and Harry Maguire's recent fitness issues. He is now a transfer target for Real Madrid, as per Fabrizio Romano (h/t ESPN), with both David Alaba and Eder Militao sidelined with ACL injuries.

The 30-year-old French center-back spent a decade at Real Madrid, making 360 senior appearances, before leaving them in 2021 to join Manchester United in a £42 million transfer. His current deal at Old Trafford runs until June 2025.

