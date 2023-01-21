Erling Haaland filmed signing ‘Tearing cockneys apart again’ chant while celebrating Manchester City’s comeback win over Spurs

Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland was caught on camera singing along to the 'City tearing cockneys apart again' chant. This happened after the Cityzens enjoyed a dramatic comeback win over Tottenham.

The young striker went through a mini three-game goal drought before finding the target against Tottenham Hotspur. His impressive goalscoring abilities have seen him become one of Europe's most sought-after strikers and he proved why with this match-winning performance against Spurs.

At the start of the match, Manchester City were facing an uphill battle as they found themselves two goals down against Spurs at half-time. However, Haaland's outstanding form throughout the season proved to be a crucial factor in their victory as he scored alongside Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez.

At the final whistle, Erling Haaland was visibly elated as he was seen joining in with the chants of celebration coming from City fans.

His jubilant display showed just how much this victory meant to him and his team - especially as it put them five points behind Arsenal who still have a game in hand. This win is sure to give them an extra boost of confidence going into their next match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Erling Haaland's goal was his 22nd in the Premier League this season, further cementing his place amongst some of the best strikers currently playing in England's top-flight competition.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted with how his side managed to turn things around and secure all three points from a difficult game against Spurs.

In recent weeks, Manchester City have experienced challenges to their consistency, leading Guardiola to call for greater commitment from the players and supporters.

However, the team's remarkable comeback victory against Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated that they are still a formidable force in English football.

Pep Guardiola reveals he is responsible when Erling Haaland doesn't score for Manchester City

Guardiola accepts responsibility for Erling Haaland's recent goal drought and is excited to work on getting both the striker and Manchester City back on track. Haaland went three games without scoring until the Tottenham game, which is the longest streak since joining City from Borussia Dortmund for the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to the press about the towering forward, Guardiola stated (via Yahoo):

"In the past, we have always had incredible movements in the final third, in the small spaces. Now, in the last two games, we haven't had it. I would say it was my fault. I didn't make them understand the way we have to attack. We need runners, not just Erling."

The striker had a five week break since Norway were not at the World Cup and will be looking to hit the ground running for the second half of the season.

