Erling Haaland provides hilarious response when asked by Logan Paul about getting in the ring with Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland was recently asked about potentially getting in the boxing ring with Kylian Mbappe on Logan Paul's Impualsive podcast. The Norwegian striker reacted hilariously to the question.

Haaland and Mbappe are considered the two best footballers in the world at the moment. Both young forwards have been producing amazing goal-scoring numbers in recent seasons.

While they have already faced off against each other on the football pitch, the question of the duo potentially sharing the boxing ring was raised on Paul's podcast. Haaland replied to the question, saying:

"No, not really. I am not really into fighting, to be honest."

Watch Erling Haaland's response to being asked about fighting Kylian Mbappe:

Before responding to the question, Haaland gave a hearty laugh and then stated that he's all about peace and love, not fighting.

Haaland was at his goal-scoring best last season as the Norwegian striker bagged 52 goals to help Manchester City win the European treble. He has gotten off to a blistering start in the 2023-24 campaign as well, scoring three goals in five matches.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has so far scored thrice in two matches for Paris Saint-Germain this term.

When Diego Simeone picked between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

With both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi entering the twilight phases of their respective careers, Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe is expected to take over as the dominant individual rivalry.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was once asked to choose between Haaland, Mbappe, and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. The Argentine tactician provided a definitive answer, choosing Mbappe as the best out of the three players.

Simeone stated that Mbappe does "everything right" at just 24 years of age. He said (via Tribuna):

"He [Vinicius] can win Ballon d'Or one day. He has progressed tremendously and he can win you a game on his own."

"But between him and Kylian Mbappe, I choose Mbappe, 100 per cent. Between Mbappe and Erling Haaland, it's Mbappe as well. He's an amazing player who does everything right at 24."

It will be interesting to see how the general consensus about the Haaland vs Mbappe debate develops as their careers progress.