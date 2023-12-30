"Football is a very complicated sport" - Erik ten Hag sends message to Sir Jim Ratcliffe after 25% Manchester United takeover is announced

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up about Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake acquisition of the club. The Dutch boss is confident that the Red Devils will turn things around under the new ownership structure.

Ten Hag told reporters (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I’m focused on the game[s] so far, so I said: ‘No, in this moment, I don’t want to have distractions'. But in the coming days, weeks, there will be time for this, and then I’ll know more."

He added:

“But I think it’s a good thing, it’s very positive. We are really looking forward to working together. INEOS wants to work with me, in this structure and I want to work with them. The schedule is so condensed so I didn’t have the time so far to speak with them but it will come."

The former Ajax boss continued:

“In other clubs, they have experience, in other sports, they have a lot of experience, a lot about performance, a lot of knowledge. So I’m really looking forward to [seeing] how they can contribute and I’m sure they can. Football is a very complicated sport, especially at the top, so I’m sure they will contribute, they will help us to achieve our high ambitions.”

It was announced on Christmas Eve that Sir Ratcliffe has acquired 25% of Manchester United's shares and that INEOS will be responsible for the management of football operations (via Fabrizio Romano).

"We can beat anyone" - Erik ten Hag sends defiant message ahead of Manchester United's fixture against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United secured an emphatic 3-2 comeback victory over an in-form Aston Villa on Boxing Day. John McGinn opened the scoring for Villa in the 21st minute and Leander Dendoncker doubled their lead just five minutes later. The Red Devils were 2-0 down at the break.

In the second half, Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net right before the hour mark and then grabbed his brace in the 71st minute. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund scored the match-winner in the 82nd minute, securing all three points for Manchester United.

The Red Devils will next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (December 30). During his pre-match press conference, Ten Hag reflected on their mid-week result.

He said (via BBC):

"No team can deal with as many setbacks as we had. The number of points, we are not satisfied with but have to be pleased. When we have all the players back and we proved it against Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, with determination and the right mentality, we can beat anyone."