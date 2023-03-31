Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique heaps praises on Arsenal star following his recent achievement

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for the month of March. Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique took to Twitter to express his admiration for the young player's talent, calling Saka's win well-deserved.

There's no denying that the Englishman was absolutely sensational in March, leaving a trail of impressive performances that could hardly be ignored. He scored a crucial goal and provided an assist during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Everton.

Saka then secured a brace in a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace while setting up yet another goal for his team. It's safe to say that the youngster was at the very top of his game this March, leaving his opponents in the dust and his teammates in awe.

After the announcement of Saka's win, Enrique took to Twitter to praise the winger, writing:

"What a player. Very well deserved it"

Saka's win didn't come without competition, as he had to beat out some truly incredible players to claim the top spot. His teammate Leandro Trossard and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak were both fierce competitors. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings were nominated as well.

However, it was Saka who ultimately emerged victorious, proving once again that he is truly one of the best young players in the Premier League.

Arsenal have seen Bukayo Saka emerge as a superstar for the club, new contract looming

Saka has been an absolute star for Arsenal this season. His talent and hard work are a big reason why the team is sitting at the top of the Premier League table right now.

Saka has registered an impressive 12 goals and 10 assists in just 28 league matches. The 21-year-old has truly cemented his place as one of the most exciting young talents in the game today.

The attacking sensation is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Saka had agreed to a new long-term deal worth a minimum of £10 million a year. However, the true value of the deal is closer to £15 million, which will make him one of the biggest earners in Arsenal's history.

This is a testament to Saka's meteoric rise to stardom. The youngster has emerged as one of the players of the season, showcasing his versatility, skill, and sheer determination on the pitch.

He has registered 36 goals and 39 assists in 169 games for the Gunners.

