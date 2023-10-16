Gary Neville picks Liverpool star, Manchester City superstar and more as he assembles his perfect PL player

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has picked Liverpool star Alisson Becker and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne when assembling his perfect Premier League player.

The Englishman also chose Jack Grealish and Fulham winger Adama Traore. When asked to make his perfect league player starting from the legs, Neville told Sky Sports:

"There's no one else to go for other than Jack Grealish. I couldn't believe it a few years ago [when I was] doing a Friday night football, out in the warmup, and Jack Grealish was warming up, and I looked at his legs and I went 'Oh my god I have never seen calves like that in my life'. So, Jack, you're in for your legs."

The Manchester United legend added, amusingly comparing Traore's bodybuilder physique to his own look during his playing days:

"Body, I'm going to have to go for Adama Traore. Honestly, that guy's body is ridiculous. It's a little bit like mine when I was playing."

Neville continued with the task, praising Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Manchester City talisman De Bruyne:

"Hands, hands, I'm going to go for Alisson because I think he's the best goalkeeper in the league and in the world."

"And for head, I have to go... For all this physicality and strength that I've got in this body, and unbelievably strong hands, I've got to go for Kevin De Bruyne. Because of his amazing vision, passing ability, precision, and [he's a] world-class player. There you go."

Becker has registered eight Premier League appearances this season, conceding nine goals and maintaining one clean sheet.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury and has barely seen any action for Manchester City this term.

"They will always score goals" - Pundit insists Liverpool are 'definitely in the title race' against Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City have developed an intense rivalry over the years under Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola respectively, fighting at the top of the Premier League.

However, the Reds suffered a dip in form last season, finishing fifth in the league standings and losing out on UEFA Champions League football. Arsenal, on the other hand, emerged as a fresh title contender and had a hard-fought race with Manchester City, who eventually retained their crown.

Many are interested to see whether the Gunners can end their 20-year wait for a league title this season. However, Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has backed the Reds to re-enter the race.

The former Crystal Palace star said on Sky Sports:

"Liverpool are title contenders, I said that at the start of the season. The one thing with Liverpool is they will always score goals. They didn't get the players they wanted in midfield, but Szoboszlai is an outstanding signing. He is a player and is only going to improve and get better."

He added:

"I watched the game against Brighton and, at 2-1, if Gravenberch scores it is a different game. Brighton is a hard place to go, they are a good team. Not many top teams will go there and take points."

Morrison further said:

"Liverpool are definitely in the title race as they have got top, top players. Salah produces and is only going to kick on and go to a different level, you've got Diaz getting back to his best, Nunez, Diogo Jota, Gakpo. Look at these players that I am mentioning. Liverpool are definitely title contenders. This Premier League is going to be so exciting."

Liverpool are currently fourth in the table, a point behind Manchester City (3rd) and three behind Arsenal (2nd).