"Get Poch out immediately" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as 22-year-old star benched for PL fixture against Manchester City

Chelsea fans were disappointed to see Mauricio Pochettino exclude Mykhailo Mudryk from the starting XI to face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge later today (Sunday, November 12).

The Blues will be full of confidence after their recent 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur. They are 11th in the Premier League standings with 15 points from 11 games, 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Robert Sanchez starts in goal for Chelsea. Reece James, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, and Marc Cucurella make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Moises Caicedo. Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Jackson start up front to complete the XI.

Fans were furious to see Mudryk on the bench. The 22-year-old has scored two goals in 10 appearances this season and has looked more impressive with the ball in recent weeks.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Get poch out immediately"

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez gives verdict on facing Julian Alvarez

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez said he is looking forward to facing his international teammate Julian Alvarez when the Blues take on the Cityzens later today.

Alvarez joined the River Plate youth system in 2016, joining Fernandez, who was already thriving at the club. The pair went on to become good friends and teammates in the senior team.

Both players secured moves to Europe in 2022 with Alvarez joining Man City, whereas Fernandez joined Benfica. They also notably played an important role in helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, there will be little affection today as both stars are set to lineup as adversaries at Stamford Bridge. Fernandez said (via Chelsea's official website):

"We’ve spoken a little. We both know it is going to be a good game. It’s been a journey for both of us. We started out at River together so we know each other well. We are both very proud to have come to the Premier League, the best league in the world."

Fernandez added:

"To see now where we are, Chelsea and Manchester City, is just brilliant. Straight after the game, we are travelling together to Argentina to join up with the national team. So I hope to go with a win!"

Fernandez has established himself as a mainstay in the Blues' midfield, scoring one goal in 13 appearances this season.