"Getting top 4", "The Havertz hype will die" - Manchester United fans react as summer signing returns to training after long-term injury

Manchester United fans are talking up their chances of a top-four finish as Mason Mount has returned to training after a long spell on the sidelines.

Mount, 25, has been out of action since November with an undisclosed injury. The English midfielder has missed 20 of the Red Devils' Premier League games this season.

The 36-cap England international arrived from Chelsea last summer in a £60 million (including add-ons) deal. He's struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford thus far with just one assist in 12 games across competitions.

Manchester United as a collective have disappointed under Erik ten Hag this season. Their hopes of a top-four finish are in jeopardy as they sit sixth, eight points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with 10 games left.

Mount was pictured back in training today (March 12) with the rest of the Red Devils' first-team players. His return could help Ten Hag as his midfield has been scrutinized. He was deemed one of the Premier League's best creative playmakers while at Stamford Bridge, registering 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games.

Ten Hag acknowledged Mount's frustrating debut season at Manchester United and the constant fitness issues he's run into. The Dutchman said last month (via BBC Sport):

"Very frustrating for him and I really feel for him, so I really want to be there for him because he had such high expectations - and I had high expectations."

Mount could be in contention to feature in the Red Devils' FA Cup quarterfinal showdown with Liverpool on Sunday (March 17). That competition is the club's only hope of silverware this season.

One fan tipped Manchester United to finish in the top four:

"United getting top 4."

Another fan reckons Mount will outperform Arsenal's in-form Kai Havertz:

"Now the Havertz hype will die. Money Mase is back y’all."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Mount returning to training:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kai Havertz hailed his former teammate and Manchester United star Mason Mount

Kai Havertz (left) and Mason Mount (right) clicked at Chelsea.

Mount and Havertz both left Chelsea last summer as the west London giants continued their squad overhaul. The attacking duo were part of the Blues side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Havertz, 24, bagged the winner in a 1-0 victory against Manchester City to clinch European glory. Mount provided the Germany international with the assist at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

The Arsenal attacker lavished praise on Mount when reflecting on their Champions League triumph later that year. He told the Athletic:

"He’s an unbelievable player. He has so much talent."

Manchester United's Mount and Havertz forged a fine partnership at Stamford Bridge. The English playmaker assisted four of his former Blues teammates 32 goals for the west London outfit.

Havertz alluded to their connection:

"Our understanding is so good... I love to play with him because he’s a very good player and he makes some good assists for me.”

Havertz left Chelsea for Arsenal last summer in a £67.5 million deal. He's in a fine run of form, posting four goals and two assists in his last four league outings for the title challengers.