“Going to be crazy”, “What are we cooking” – Chelsea fans convinced new signing Cole Palmer will have unreal link-up with 28-year-old star

Chelsea fans are convinced that Cole Palmer is going to have an unreal link-up with Raheem Sterling at the club after the youngster completed a £40 million move to Stamford Bridge.

Palmer, one of the most exciting prospects in world football at this point in time, has completed a move to the Stamford Bridge club from Manchester City. He joins as a bright young prospect.

Upon joining the club, Palmer raved about Raheem Sterling, whom he shared the pitch with at Manchester City. Palmer said (via the Blues' website):

"Raz has always looked after me, so I appreciate him. He was one when I was coming through at Man City who put his arm around me. That was amazing for me, for someone of his pedigree and international experience to do that."

Palmer added:

"He saw the potential I had. He saw what I was doing in training. We started talking a bit more. I was asking him questions all the time and from there we have always kept in contact. I’ve played with him in games a few times, not loads, and now I’ve developed my game a bit more, hopefully we can do some good stuff together."

Fans are now excited to see the duo link-up for the Blues as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Palmer x Sterling link up is going to be crazy."

Another commented:

"The synergy is gonna be crazy, what are we cooking."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cole Palmer raved about fellow Chelsea star Raheem Sterling upon joining the club:

New Chelsea signing Cole Palmer spoke about his versatility

Cole Palmer said in his first interview as a Chelsea player that he is ready to step up and play any role that the team needs him in. The youngster further went on to outline how he has played in different positions throughout his career.

Palmer said that he started his career as a left-back. He then switched to become a winger and has also played as a striker previously. Speaking on the same, Palmer said (via the Blues' website):

"I played left-back when I was Under-10. Then I played midfield. Then later right wing, left wing, and striker. I made my first start at City as a striker. So I have played all along the frontline, but right wing and no.10 are my best two positions, I would say."

Palmer added:

"I played 10 most of the time in the academy, and in the past three years I’ve mainly played on the right wing. But I’m ready to help the team wherever I’m needed."

Chelsea already boast a young talent-filled squad in their ranks. Palmer's addition to the team will further enhance the team's prowess during the 2023-24 season. How Palmer settles at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.