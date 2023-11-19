"Has been hugely disappointing" - Pundit labels Manchester United attacker as the biggest flop of the season so far

Tony Cascarino has named Manchester United winger Antony as the biggest disappointment of the season thus far.

Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax in August 2022 in a €95 million deal. The Brazilian attacker is the club's second most expensive signing in history, behind Paul Pogba's acquisition.

The 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectations and he's made a poor start to his sophomore season at Manchester United. He's without a goal or an assist in 12 games across competitions.

Cascarino criticized Antony by alluding to the Brazil international having a year of experience with the Red Devils under his belt. The pundit told talkSPORT:

"Antony has been hugely disappointing for a player that has been here almost a year."

The former Chelsea striker touched on the money Manchester United spent to buy Antony:

"Man United paid a lot of money for him and he has not lived up to that in any shape or form!"

Antony hasn't been without his issues off the field this season amid an investigation into alleged abusive behavior. He took a leave of absence to deal with the situation, missing three games before returning last month.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly willing to listen to offers for Antony

Manchester United could sell Antony.

According to The Sun, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to listen to offers for Antony in January. The Dutch coach is likely to have a new recruitment team in charge once Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes a purchase of a 25% stake in the club.

Ten Hag wants to 'refresh his attacking options', and Antony isn't the only attacker whose United career is in jeopardy. Antony Martial and Jadon Sancho are also seemingly available for transfer.

Antony reunited with Ten Hag at Manchester United after previously playing under him at Ajax. He impressed during that spell, managing 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 games across competitions.

Ten Hag did offer a positive take on Antony's situation recently by insisting he'd performed well in pre-season but his spell out was problematic. He said (via Metro):

"[Antony was] out for a couple of weeks so that broke the rhythm. He had a good pre-season but had a break so now has to get himself back in good form. It’s hard work."

The Red Devils may have to take a significant hit on the fee they paid to sign Antony last year. He has four years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million.