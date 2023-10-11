"He would be the best centre-half at the club" - Paul Parker urges Manchester United to sign former Chelsea star

Formder defender Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sign former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. He reckons the 23-year-old would be the best centre-back at the club and added that the Englishman is more elegant than Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker said that Manchester United should be looking to sign a centre-back and believes Guehi would be an ideal pick. He was quizzed about Newcastle United's interest in Joachim Andersen, but Parker backed the Crystal Palace star and his teammate Guehi to be successful at Old Trafford.

He said:

"I even think he would be able to do a good job at Man United. I really like Andersen. I think he is a very, very good centre half, and he has been looking amazing for Crystal Palace again this season.

"But again, from Man United´s perspective, I think I would look at his centre-half partner, Marc Guehi. He is a fantastic centre-half, and I would take Guehi over Andersen, also because of his age. Guehi is only 23 years old, and he is an England international."

He added:

"If Man United was to sign Guehi, he would be the best centre-half at the club, without a shadow of a doubt. I think Martinez is excellent, but Guehi is more elegant with the ball with his feet.

"I think they could be a great centre-half pair. Guehi is so clever, and he would be an amazing addition to the squad, and I would definitely give Man United the advice to go for some shopping at Crystal Palace.”

Manchester United were looking to sign a centre-back this summer but opted against it after Harry Maguire stayed on. Moreover, they could not afford to spend on another player due to FFP issues.

Manchester United still in the market for a defender

Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back and are likely to spend big next summer. OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer, but he opted to reject the approach and stay in France instead.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Antonio Silva of Benfica by MEN. Football Insider have reported that Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio is also on their radar.

Manager Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his squad and is aware that he needs to improve his defence. The Red Devils are also interested in making the loan deal on Sofyan Amrabat a permanent move next summer.