“He certainly wasn’t a favorite at Arsenal” – Martin Keown backs Gunners star to seal deadline day exit

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Albert Sambi Lokonga will be a good signing for Luton Town if the deal is completed.

Lokonga is one of the players the Gunners are looking to part ways with this summer. The Belgian midfielder joined them from RSC Anderlecht for £15 million in 2021. He has failed to find a place in the squad, making just 39 appearances across competitions.

Lokonga spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he made nine appearances.

Arsenal are now looking to part ways with Lokonga before the end of the transfer deadline day of Friday, September 1. As per The Telegraph, newly-promoted side Luton Town have submitted a loan offer for the midfielder.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown shared his thoughts on the potential move:

“He certainly wasn’t (a favorite at Arsenal)."

"Luton have spent a small amount of money. I am a bit concerned for them. If you look at the teams who have gone up, there is a massive gulf in class. So that’s a good signing.”

Lokonga hasn't made a single appearance this season so far.

Luton Town, meanwhile, have lost both of their opening Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea. They did, however, beat Gillingham in the Carabao Cup second round earlier this week.

Arsenal's transfers so far this summer

After a Premier League title challenge last season where they faltered towards the end, the Gunners were adamant about strengthening their squad this summer.

Arsenal began their transfers by signing Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million. They then signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club-record £105 million and Jurrien Timber from Ajax for around £34 million. The north London side have also brought in David Raya on loan from Brentford.

In terms of outgoings, Folarin Balogun has joined AS Monaco for around £40 million while Granit Xhaka moved to Bayer Leverkusen for around £21 million. Matt Turner and Nuno Tavares have joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent and a loan deal respectively.

Kieran Tierney moved to Real Sociedad on loan while Auston Trusty joined Sheffield United for £5 million.

The likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nicolas Pepe have also been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer.