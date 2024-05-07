“He doesn’t have the personality” - Manchester United legend urges club to sack ‘delusional’ Ten Hag after Crystal Palace defeat

Manchester United great Teddy Sheringham has urged the club to sack manager Erik ten Hag this summer. He believes that the Dutchman does not have the personality to lead the Red Devils and labelled him 'delusional' for comments in the press conference.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Sheringham blamed Ten Hag for Manchester United's downfall this season and said:

"It starts with the leadership. If your leader, the manager, is not leading in the right way, other people follow that standard. Ten Hag isn't leading from the front. I know he's had some difficult decisions to make with certain players, but for some reason he just doesn't come across with the personality required to take ManUtd forward."

He continued:

"He doesn't have the personality. It's all a little bit dreary. He's trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the journalists when he says that the club are doing well and controlled the game – what game is he watching? It's delusional. He's giving out the wrong vibes as the leader of ManUtd."

The Red Devils crumbled to a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. Michael Olise scored a brace for Palace while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell added one each.

Teddy Sheringham was not in favor of Erik ten Hag's appointment at Manchester United

Teddy Sheringham was not happy when Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager in 2022. He claimed that current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was the ideal candidate for the job, telling PA:

"I would have (preferred Pochettino), only for his experience in the Premier League. I love the way he plays football. It's in the Man United style, or the style we used to play years ago. I've got to be honest, I don't know an awful lot about Ten Hag. He's obviously a decent manager. But the club is in a bit of turmoil at the moment and it's going to take an awful lot to turn it around."

Manchester United's loss on Monday has left them eighth in the Premier League table behind Chelsea. With three games to go, they now need the teams above them to drop points or win the FA Cup final against Manchester City to ear European qualification.