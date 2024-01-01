"He was just wandering around" - Jamie Redknapp says Arsenal star looked like a 'fish up a tree' in 2-1 Fulham defeat 

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has delivered his assessment of Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's performance following the Gunners' defeat away to Fulham in the Premier League. Tomiyasu returned from injury in time to participate in his side's second successive league defeat, which leaves them in fourth place.

Arsenal lost at home to West Ham United during the week and were eager to find a fitting response when they visited Fulham. They played out a 2-2 draw with the Cottagers earlier in the season to drop points for the first time, and wanted to claim all three points away from home.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead only five minutes into the game, before Fulham managed to turn the game on its head. The West London club made some changes heading into the match, including leaving out Oleksandr Zinchenko for the encounter in favour of Jakub Kiwior.

Mikel Arteta took off Kiwior at half-time in a tactical switch, and introduced Tomiyasu to play as an inverted midfielder. Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp described the Japan international in the position as a fish up a tree, showing how ineffectual he was in midfield.

“Tomiyasu came into the midfield today and just looked like a fish up a tree. Genuinely, I’m watching him [wondering], ‘What are you doing in here?’ He was just wandering around. That’s not his fault, he doesn’t play there. He’s right-back predominately and you’re asking him to be a good midfield player. It just looked wrong."

He added:

"And if I’m [Declan] Rice or [Martin] Odegaard, I’m going, ‘Just get out of my way, I don’t need you in there’. By him coming in [inside] it just didn’t work at all. You have to be comfortable with the ball if you’re going to do that.”

Tomiyasu has been out of action for Arsenal since early January, having picked up a calf injury then. The Japan international is now expected to jet out for the 2024 Asia Cup, leaving Arteta's side one player short in defence.

Arsenal stumble against Fulham to lose ground in title race

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead against Fulham before Raul Jimenez restored parity in the first half. Bobby Decordova-Reid scored just before the hour mark to seal all three points for the home side.

Arsenal find themselves in fourth place, behind Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City in the standings. They are two points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a chance to extend their advantage, having played a game less.

The Gunners were close to winning the title last season but failed to deliver in the last few weeks of the campaign.