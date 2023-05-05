"He needs to learn a little bit more" - Manchester United star urged to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo in bid to master the PL

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged Antony to use Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at the club as a blueprint for success.

Antony has endured a topsy-turvy first season at Old Trafford since joining from Ajax for £82 million last summer. The Brazilian winger has managed eight goals and two assists in 40 games across competitions.

However, Antony's campaign has been marred by criticism over his consistency and lack of goals. Sheringham has advised the Brazilian to use Red Devils icon Cristiano Ronaldo as inspiration to better himself in the Premier League.

He told Lord Ping that former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson would have a specific name for the type of winger Antony is:

“I’d be interested in hearing what Fergie thinks of Antony. Whenever we played against wingers like that, Fergie would call them a ‘little fizz-pop’, because he is a winger that whizzes around, can disappear for long periods of games and can do needless tricks, but is also capable of scoring a wonder goal every now and again."

Sheringham then claimed that Antony isn't a Fergie-type player as he isn't consistent enough. He urged the Brazilian to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo when he first joined the club in 2003:

"He’s not really a Fergie player – Fergie liked his wingers to be more consistent than Antony has been. I know that he has scored some great goals; some important goals, and he is obviously a talented boy."

He added:

"I think he needs to learn a little bit more about the Premier League, a little bit like Ronaldo when he first joined the club.”

Antony did have the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo during the early stages of the season. He touched on the influence the Portuguese icon had on him during that time, saying:

"Since I arrived, Cristiano Ronaldo has helped me a lot to feel at ease. He talks to me a lot, even on game days. He always tells me to be calm and confident. He has achieved a lot in football, and I learn from him every day. I am very grateful to have such an experienced person by my side helping young people every day."

Antony will be back in action with Manchester United when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (May 7). Red Devils fans will hope he is at his best as they continue their pursuit of the top four.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined by former Manchester United teammate Alex Telles at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined by a familiar face at Mrsool Park.

According to AS, Al Nassr are interested in signing Manchester United left-back Alex Telles. The Brazilian has become a forgotten man at Old Trafford and has spent the season on loan at Sevilla.

Telles has featured 32 times across competitions, providing three assists. However, he is set to return to Old Trafford once his loan expires at the end of the season.

Despite this, his future looks likely to lie away from Manchester United, and Al Nassr are interested in a permanent deal. He has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils.

