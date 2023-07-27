"He’s come in at a good time" - Reece James lavishes praise on Chelsea summer signing who has 'big shoes to fill'

Chelsea star Reece James has lauded new signing Nicolas Jackson, who seems to be in great form for the Blues. The west London outfit secured the Senegalese forward's services from Villarreal for €35 million this summer, signing him on an eight-year contract.

The striker has already got on the scoresheet twice for the Blues during the pre-season, scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

When asked about the new summer signing, James told NBC Sports:

“He’s got big shoes to fill. Chelsea’s No. 9 has got a big history. He’s come in at a good time. So far, he’s taken his chances, and he’s helping us at the top of the pitch."

Chelsea have had some great strikers in their ranks over the years, including the likes of Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Gianfranco Zola, and Diego Costa.

Jackson was in great form for Villarreal last season prior to his move to Stamford Bridge. The Senegal international scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 26 La Liga appearances for the Spanish outfit during the 2022/23 campaign, which was his debut season for the senior team.

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old striker can recapture that form for the west London outfit. The Blues certainly need a goal-scoring striker, a position they have somewhat lacked in recent years.

The club's top-scorer in the league last term was Kai Havertz, who scored seven goals, adding to a total of just 29 goals overall.

"Something I have always dreamt of" - Reece James keen on becoming Chelsea captain in the future

James has revealed his dream of becoming Chelsea captain in the future. The England international is hopeful that he will wear the armband when the time is right.

Premier League @premierleague pic.twitter.com/w4xecfRf3r Reece James has thrown his hat into the ring for the @ChelseaFC captaincy

In a press conference, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted that James was one of the potential candidates for the role. When asked whether he wants to become club captain, the right-back replied (as quoted by football.london):

"Of course, I have been at Chelsea my whole life and something I have always dreamt of. When the time is right hopefully it happens."

He added:

"Everyone has a different way of being a leader. Some speak, some show their actions. I could do both. I try to help my team as much as I can and I will definitely be one to help them where I can."

James, a product of the Blues' academy, would certainly be a great candidate for the role. The England international has spent his entire career at Chelsea, earning his first-team promotion after rising through the ranks at the club.