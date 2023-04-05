“He’s not giving you anymore” – Ian Wright highlights what’s stopping Tottenham from ‘easily’ joining Arsenal in title race

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has laid the blame for Tottenham Hotspur not being in the Premier League title race on club owner Joe Lewis.

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League with an eight-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Their arch-rivals Spurs, however, are fourth, a massive 22 points behind Arsenal.

Wright has called out Lewis' lack of ambition, saying (via Football.London):

"I think upstairs, we are looking at them changing managers. The players have got the blame. Everybody has got the blame. But they still have got the same owner, who is very tight with what he is doing and it seems like ‘Oliver, please can I have some more?’ He’s not giving you anymore in retirement."

Tottenham haven't had a permanent manager for one full season since 2019. They have sacked Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte since then. They sacked Conte last week and his assistant Cristian Stellini is currently the acting manager of the club.

Arsenal's hierarchy, on the other hand, have shown immense support for Mikel Arteta since his appointment in the 2019-20 season. They finished eighth twice and fifth in the Premier League table, but the Spanish manager has now turned things around brilliantly.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on creating a good culture at the Emirates

The north London side are currently atop the Premier League table and have played some sensational football in the process. Moreover, the dressing room appears as united and motivated as ever.

After Arsenal's 4-1 win over Leeds United at home in the league, Arteta was asked about players taking up responsibility whenever needed.

Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"First of all the players have to feel trust, and we trust them. They need to feel that confidence, and the players have to prepare in the right way when they have the chance, like Rob did, and to actually perform. The way they challenge themselves and support each other is exceptional, so I’m not surprised about it."

He added:

"It’s not easy to throw Rob into this level after months of inactivity but he was really, really good again today and I am happy because we need everyone. We had injuries unfortunately in the last few months, long-term injuries, and the team somehow has to find a way to keep winning and keep performing. It’s great to see that."

The Gunners will next face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (April 9) in a Premier League away clash.

