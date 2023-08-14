"He's going to let you down" – Jamie O'Hara delivers grim verdict on Arsenal summer signing

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara recently claimed that Arsenal's new signing Kai Havertz will prove to be a sub-par signing.

Havertz, 24, secured a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea for a potential £65 million deal earlier this June. He penned a five-year contract with the Gunners and is believed to fill the void left by Granit Xhaka's £22 million transfer to Bayer Leverkusen of late.

A left-footed versatile operator, the 37-cap Germany international made his league debut for the Gunners in a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12. He started in the left-sided central midfield spot alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard for his new team.

Havertz, who is adept at operating as a center-forward as well, completed 47 passes in his first Premier League appearances for Arsenal. He also created two chances and registered two shots against Forest.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara shared his verdict on the ex-Chelsea player after his Gunners debut in the Premier League. He said:

"I think the problem you are going to have with Havertz is consistency. You need to challenge for the title, the money you have spent and where you are going, you have got to keep progressing."

Tipping Havertz to flop for Mikel Arteta's side, O'Hara continued:

"And the signing of Havertz, yeah, he can be a very good player, yeah, he can have his moments, but I think over the course of the season, I think he is going to let you down."

Kai Havertz, who rose through the ranks of Bayer Leverkusen, came under fair share of criticism during his time at Stamford Bridge. He scored just 32 goals and laid out 15 assists in 139 matches across all competitions for Chelsea during his lacklustre three-year stint.

Can Kai Havertz rejuvenate at Arsenal?

Despite being touted as a Granit Xhaka successor, Kai Havertz made his Arsenal debut as a striker during their Community Shield triumph against Manchester City earlier this month. He could fill in as a makeshift No.9 as long as Gabriel Jesus is out injured.

Havertz, who registered 77 goal involvements in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen, could also prove to be a good signing due to his aerial prowess. He is deemed one of Arsenal's best headers of the ball, increasing his team's offensive factor in and around the box.

Should Havertz acclimatize himself to Mikel Arteta's counter-attacking system, he could reignite his stagnated career. His physical profile and technical ability could prove to be a wildcard across competitions, more so due to his UEFA Champions League experience.