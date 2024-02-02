"He’s going to be a superstar. He’s that good" - Micah Richards backs Arsenal transfer target to be 'world-class' in the future

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards has backed reported Arsenal target Michael Olise to become a world-class player in the years to come. He reckons that the Frenchman could reach the very top if he gets the right guidance.

Richards has tipped Olise to leave Crystal Palace eventually as he looks for the next step in his career. However, the former England full-back advised the winger to choose his next club carefully.

Richards said about Olise on The Rest is Football podcast, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He is going to be world-class. He’s just one of them young players who need to be guided in the right way when he leaves Palace, no disrespect to Palace fans, they probably want that money at some stage to rebuild anyway. But when he leaves, if he picks the right team where he’s allowed to express himself, he’s going to be a superstar. He’s that good."

Richards also hailed Olise for his intelligence on the pitch as well as his technique and ability on the ball. He added:

“I remember watching him at the Etihad a couple of seasons ago. It’s not just his dribbling, it’s his decision-making – when to lay off the ball and his first touch is sublime. Yeah, he’s going to the very top.”

As reported by TBR Football, Olise is wanted by a host of clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. In fact, Chelsea almost signed him last summer before the France under-21 international snubbed the Blues.

Olise has been exceptional for Crystal Palace this season contributing with six goals and three assists in 10 appearances in the Premier League.

The fleet-footed attacker was on the books of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City at youth level. But eventually made his name at Reading before moving to Crystal Palace in 2021.

Mikel Arteta rules out Arsenal star against Liverpool

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ruled out the possibility of Thomas Partey featuring in the squad to face Liverpool on Sunday (February 4). Partey's season has been severely restricted by injuries this time out having played just 341 minutes this season.

The Ghana international last featured for the Gunners in October 2023, playing 15 minutes in a 1-0 league win against Manchester City. The midfielder was reportedly recovering well from a hamstring injury but has apparently suffered a setback in training.

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League encounter against Liverpool on Sunday, February 2, Mikel Arteta said that Partey has no chance of featuring in the game. He said, as quoted by Simon Collins of the Evening Standard:

"He [Thomas Partey] felt something again in a very similar area and he wasn't able to train the last few days."

Partey has been a key player for Arsenal since joining the Gunners in 2020 from Atletico Madrid. He has made 104 appearances for the north London giants, scoring five times while producing four assists.

