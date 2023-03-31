"He’s gone to another level in confidence" - Ian Wright names Arsenal star who will have breakout campaign next season

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has backed Gunners loanee Folarin Balogun to break into the first-team at the Emirates next season.

The retired striker heaped praise on the England youth international as he continues his stellar form in Ligue 1.

Balogun spent his formative years within the Gunners' youth setup. The 21-year-old striker was sent on loan to French outfit Stade de Reims ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

He has shone for Reims and has put on some excellent performances this season. The Gunners' loanee has racked up an impressive 17 goals in 27 matches in Ligue 1 this term.

Balogun's displays in the French league have not gone unnoticed by Wright, who believes the young striker could carry over his form to the Emirates next season. The Englishman said on the Wrighty's House podcast (via football.london):

“Hopefully he can come back to Arsenal at some stage and prove himself. He’s gone to another level in confidence. I think anywhere he goes in aspect of leagues; he’ll do what he is doing (in France) with the right service."

Wright added:

"It’s the way he’s taking those chances. His head space is at a different place right now. He knows he can do it right now. It’s the way he’s taking those chances. His head space is at a different place right now. He knows he can do it right now."

With the closure of the international break, Mikel Arteta's side are set to resume Premier League action in their encounter against Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday (April 1).

Wayne Rooney delivers verdict on Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season ahead of the Gunners.

The north London outfit sit atop the league table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, although the Cityzens do have a game in hand.

Despite the deficit, Rooney believes Pep Guardiola's side will defend the title owing to their years of championship experience in the English top tier.

The former England international told CNN:

"I think Manchester City will be there. They’ve won the league the last few years; they’ve won titles; they have a very experienced coach in winning titles in Guardiola, so I’m intrigued to see if Arsenal hold out or if City can use their experience in previous years and nick the title off them."

However, Rooney admitted that he would prefer if the Gunners became English champions this season. He added:

"I think City will pip them (Arsenal) to it. I think United are almost out of it now – not fully – but almost. If you’re asking me who I want to win it between Arsenal and City, then I hope Arsenal do win it."

