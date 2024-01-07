"He has some weapons" - Erik ten Hag details what 21-year-old Manchester United star can add to the squad as he returns to first-team

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed youngster Amad Diallo for his abilities, offering his thoughts on what he could add to his side.

The young winger recently made his first appearance for the Red Devils in more than two years. Diallo came on as a second-half substitute for Manchester United in their 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last week (December 30). While the winger couldn't inspire the Red Devils to a victory, he was one of the United players whose performance caught the eye.

Erik ten Hag has hailed the 21-year-old's ability on the ball and insisted that he could add a much-needed goal threat to the Red Devils' attack. He told United's website, as quoted by Goal:

“Yeah, he is very ball secure. He can bring a key actions, final passes, score a goal. And so I think he has some weapons. That is always what you are looking for with offensive players.”

Expectations were massive from Amad Diallo when he joined the Red Devils from Atalanta in January 2021 as one of the most expensive teenagers of all time. However, they are yet to get much in return for their investment reaching up to a reported £37 million.

Diallo has made just 10 senior appearances for the club, scoring once and providing one assist in the process. The youngster did impress during his loan spells with Rangers and Sunderland but is yet to showcase his potential on the big stage for the Red Devils.

Former Manchester United midfielder highlights the key issue at the club

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan has said that the Red Devils lack imagination on the pitch. The former Scotland international has claimed that the Red Devils' lack of creative players is letting them down this season.

The Scottish football great said, as quoted by The Daily Star:

"The problem with Manchester United is their midfield. Good players in their own right - but there is no imagination there really."

The former Leeds United star added:

"There is no one that can eliminate people in the middle of the park by carrying the ball through the lines."

Manchester United have struggled miserably to score goals this season. They have found the back of the net just 22 times in 20 league games. Only the bottom two sides Burnley (20) and Sheffield United (15) have scored less than Erik ten Hag's side. The Red Devils have a negative goal difference of five as they sit eighth in the standings.