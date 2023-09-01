"He will make sacrifices in his own game for the team" - Rio Ferdinand reacts as Manchester United close in on Sofyan Amrabat signing

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted, as the Red Devils are now reportedly on the brink of securing Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Old Trafford side have reached an initial loan agreement, accompanied by an optional permanent transfer fee set for next summer, around £22 million.

Having been sidelined at Fiorentina, Amrabat eagerly waited for the opportunity to join his potential teammates at Old Trafford. The loan fee that United are planning to pay upfront is approximately £8.5 million, with an additional £17 million as an option-to-buy and another £4 million for performance-related bonuses.

Among those thrilled about this almost completed deal is none other than Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who shared his thoughts via FiveUK:

"Well, I watched him closely at the World Cup. I managed to see him live, I think two or three times. He won't give up. He will make sacrifices in his own game for the team and for other individuals to benefit. But you need those defensive responsibilities taken care of and he's one of those guys that will be happy to do that."

It seems like Amrabat had a laser focus on joining the Red Devils, despite interest from other English sides like Nottingham Forest and Fulham. According to Express, the midfielder had the intention of making his dream move to Manchester United a reality, actively pushing for the switch all summer.

Notably, he once played under current United manager Erik ten Hag during his spell at FC Utrecht in the Netherlands. And if Ferdinand's comments are anything to go by, United supporters will be excited about what Amrabat could bring to the table.

Manchester United snub Galatasaray loan bid for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United have turned down Galatasaray's preliminary £1 million loan offer for midfield maestro Donny Van de Beek. The Turkish club, however, haven't closed the door on the Dutch international, who appears open to the prospect of a move to Turkey.

In contrast, Van de Beek had previously brushed off approaches from Genoa and FC Lorient. The Turkish side offer the opportunity for Champions League action and the chase for domestic titles. They've also had recent squad members like Lucas Torreira, Mauro Icardi, and Nicolas Zaniolo.

Reports from The Athletic (via UnitedInFocus) insinuate that Galatasaray and Van de Beek are still at the negotiating table. This appears to be a promising sign, particularly as he has turned away from other less appealing options.

However, the Turkish outfit will need to up their game, financially speaking. The initial £1 million loan fee is unlikely to convince Manchester United's management, who invested a significant amount to secure Van de Beek's services.