"He wouldn’t go to be a backup" - Ex-Arsenal star unsure if player linked with Gunners move wants to join them this summer

Former Arsenal attacker Perry Groves recently claimed that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya wouldn't move to the Emirates to be a back-up option for the Gunners.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he stated that Aaron Ramsdale is a proper No. 1 and that the Spaniard wouldn't be able to replace him.

Groves said:

“There’s no way David Raya would go to Arsenal. Ramsdale’s is number one.”

“He wouldn’t go to be a backup.”

This comes after David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that the Gunners were interested in signing Raya. The 27-year-old was previously linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga giants were unable to reach an agreement with the Bees.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that Bayern were looking to secure a loan deal with an option to buy, which was rejected by both the club and the player.

Ramsdale signed for Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021. The 25-year-old featured in all 38 Premier League games for the Gunners last season. He was a solid presence between the sticks, conceding just 43 goals for the joint second-best defense in the league.

Raya was equally instrumental for a Brentford side that enjoyed a strong season, finishing in the top half. He also featured in all 38 league games, letting in just 47 goals. The Spaniard profiles as a better option for Mikel Arteta's system, owing to his excellent technical abilities with the ball at his feet.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Arsenal's pursuit of Ajax star

Kudus was a key performer for Ajax last season.

Arsenal have displayed an interest in signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus this summer. Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Gunners are interested in the Ghana international but are focusing on outgoing transfers at the moment.

Romano said:

“At the moment there is still no bid or direct conversation with Ajax yet,” he said.

"So we can’t speak about the negotiation yet. There is an interest, but I think for Arsenal now, the priority is to get rid of some players."

“They signed many players, many important players, at the beginning of the summer transfer window. So, it’s important now to focus on the outgoings and then we will see.”

The North London side have been on a spending spree this window, spending over £200 million to bring in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

Kudus profiles as a versatile attacker who can also play in midfield. He bagged 18 goals and seven assists for Ajax last season. The Athletic claim that his price tag is around £40 million.