“His presence, the champion he is” – PSG superstar opens up on being ‘impressed’ the most by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was a topic of discussion in a recent dual interview with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and veteran shot-stopper Gigi Buffon. Both players spilled the beans on different topics, including who they found most formidable on the field.

When questioned about their 'nightmares' in goal, both goalkeepers seemed to shrug off the notion of ever being truly haunted. However, they noted some players who did cause them trouble. Buffon reflected (via Football Italia):

“Surely Bobo Vieri in the first years because he scored as soon as he touched the ball. Then I can say Roberto Mancini who scored many beautiful goals against me. However, there wasn’t a real nightmare. The only thing you know as a goalkeeper is that you will concede goals. So all you can do is try to make some saves.”

Donnarumma also chimed in on his experiences, specifically mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo:

“As Gigi said, there are no nightmares, but the one who struck me the most is Cristiano Ronaldo. His presence, the champion he is. I was very young, so it is normal that he impressed me, but I’ve never feared anyone. Here with the national team, Ciro Immobile often scores against me. We are doing some challenges and we often joke about it. It’s always nice.”

The Portuguese legend is unlikely to trouble Donnarumma anymore, following his move to Saudi Arabia. However, with both Italy and Portugal playing against each other in Europe, and Ronaldo still with the national team, they could yet clash a few times more.

Cristiano Ronaldo shatters goal record with strike for Al-Nassr

The Portuguese has continued to exceed expectations, this time in the Saudi Pro League. With Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is not only leading his squad in goals and assists this season but he's also making history.

In a recent game against Al-Hazem, Ronaldo managed to find the net in the 68th minute, pushing his professional goal tally to an extraordinary 850. This makes him the first male footballer in the history of the sport to score 850 professional goals.

The Portuguese scored five for his boyhood club Sporting CP before moving over to England where he scored 145 goals (across two spells) for Manchester United. His 450 goals at Real Madrid made him a club legend before a switch to Juventus saw him rack up 101 goals. Now at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has already scored 26 goals while scoring 123 goals for Portugal across his illustrious career.

What's equally awe-inspiring is that at 38, the Portuguese maestro shows no signs of slowing down. From his early days at Sporting CP to his latest exploits with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has impressed on the scoresheet consistently and he will hope to cross 900 goals before the end of his playing career.