“His work ethic is perfect for Manchester United” - Ex-Premier League star names ideal replacement for Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Robbie Mustoe has named Aston Villa's Unai Emery as the 'perfect' manager for Manchester United if Erik ten Hag were to leave his post.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the table with 27 points from 16 matches, trailing fourth-placed Manchester City by just seven points. However, the Red Devils have failed to impress fans and pundits alike with their performances.

Reports have since emerged that some players at the club, including Marcus Rashford, aren't happy with Ten Hag's tactics and training methods. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Dutchman's future at Old Trafford.

Mustoe believes Emery, whose Aston Villa side sit third in the table with 35 points, would be the ideal replacement for Ten Hag. Mustoe said on the 2 Robbies podcast (h/t Football365):

"I should not mention this, but I can’t help think it, the game we just reviewed and thinking about people who might come in for Erik ten Hag… Unai Emery. And I’m only chucking it out there as a bit of fun, right. Villa fans, don’t get too crazy about it.

"But just listen to this, in terms of his experience, his ability to win competitions, domestically and internationally, he’s been around the Premier League a bit now.

"He’s been at a big club in the Premier League in Arsenal, didn’t work very well. He’s showing himself now what a superb coach he is. I think his attention to detail, his work ethic is perfect for Manchester United.”

Emery's Aston Villa have had a fantastic December, where they have beaten title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City by 1-0 scorelines in the league. The four-time UEFA Europa League-winning manager previously managed Arsenal for 17 months until November 2019.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United suffer historic loss against Bournemouth

One of Erik ten Hag's lowest moments as Manchester United's head coach came on 9 December when Bournemouth thrashed his team 3-0 at Old Trafford.

It was the Cherries' first-ever win on the ground and the scoreline could have been bigger had Dango Ouattara's stoppage-time goal not been ruled out for handball in stoppage time. It was the Red Devils' seventh loss this season.

Only five teams in the Premier League have lost more during that time. Ten Hag's men, meanwhile, have their task cut out for them in the UEFA Champions League when they face Bayern Munich on (Tuesday) 12 December.

To qualify for the knockout rounds, United (four points) need to beat Bayern (13 points) and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen (both on five points) draw their game at the Parken.