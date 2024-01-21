“Hoping for a Manchester United loss” - Omar Berrada’s old tweet resurfaces as he’s appointed Red Devils’ new CEO

A controversial old tweet of new Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada, in which he was hoping for a loss for the Red Devils, has gone viral across social media.

In his tweet, Berrada references the Premier League encounter between United and Chelsea on February 5, 2012. He didn't get his wish, however, as the game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with United clawing their way back from a three-goal deficit after 50 minutes.

"Stuck at the airport 'cause of snow delays. Killing time watching @mufc vs @chelseafc on my iPad via Sky go. And hoping for a ManU loss," Berrada tweeted.

United confirmed Berrada's appointment on their official website on Saturday, January 20, just hours after he announced his resignation from the position of Chief Football Operations Officer at rivals Manchester City.

United had been without a CEO since November, when Richard Arnold announced his resignation as new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS moved to purchase a 25% stake in the club. Patrick Stewart has been filling in as interim CEO since then, as Sir Ratcliffe's ownership is set to be approved by the Premier League only in February.

The appointment was initiated by Sir Ratcliffe and agreed upon by the Glazers. In their official website announcement, Manchester United stated:

"It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football."

During his time at Manchester City, Berrada oversaw the management of 11 football clubs across five continents which were part of the City Football Group. After reading City's statement about the move, we can clearly understand that the move was amicable to all parties involved. They wrote:

"The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes."

Berrada had also previously held top administrative roles at Barcelona. He also brings an abundance of top-flight European experience along with him. United fans will be hoping his old tweets do not inhibit his professionalism as he looks to settle into his new challenge at Manchester United.

On this day in 2017: Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United's all-time top scorer

Wayne Rooney once again turned into Manchester United's saviour on January 21, 2017, as he scored the equalizer against Stoke City in the 94th minute at the Britannia stadium.

In the process, Rooney became the all-time top scorer for United, as it was his 250th goal for the club. He passed Sir Bobby Charlton on 249, and did so in remarkable fashion.

With Stoke leading 1-0, the Red Devils were awarded a last-minute freekick. It was a very acute angle; a cross into the box seemed to be the only option. However, Rooney turned back the clock and curled one right over the keeper's head and into the goal.

A record-breaking goal like no other, Rooney had indelibly etched his mark on Old Trafford as a bonafide Premier League and Manchester United legend.