"I was a bit torn about this one" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal

Pundit Chris Sutton has weighed in with a prediction for the imminent London derby that pits Chelsea against Arsenal this Saturday (October 21) at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table, behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to a lower goals-scored tally. Meanwhile, former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino seems to be stabilizing affairs with the Blues.

Chelsea have reeled in a three-game winning streak in all competitions, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham along the way. This marks the first time they have managed such a feat since Graham Potter's last days in March 2023.

Despite their upswing, their 11th-place position on the Premier League table remains a thorn in their side. However, if the hosts manage to eke out a win, it will be their third consecutive Premier League victory for the first time since October 2022.

They lost their previous home games to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, both by a narrow 1-0 margin. Sutton has predicted a similar outcome for the Blues, as they invite Arsenal to their home. He wrote in his column for BBC:

"I was a bit torn about this one. Arsenal have won on their past three visits to Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have just started to string a bit of form together and Raheem Sterling in particular is looking dangerous."

Sutton continued:

"The question for Arsenal is can they go again and pick up another big win after beating Manchester City last time out? The Gunners didn't beat the champions by playing with great fluency in the final third or by carrying a massive attacking threat, but it was the result that counted and they won the game 1-0."

Sutton ended with a 1-0 prediction win for Arsenal:

"I don't know exactly what Mikel Arteta's gameplan will be here but, if his side try to keep things tight again, I can see them nicking the points. 0-1."

The Gunners won both their Premier League clashes against the Blues last season.

Arsenal set their sights on Premier League summit as Chelsea showdown looms large

Arsenal entered the international break as one of the Premier League's unbeaten titans. Alongside them stand Tottenham, their eternal North London rivals. The two sides share not only the same points (20) but also an identical goal difference (+10).

However, the Lilywhites currently hold the top spot, having scored just two more goals than the Gunners. Tottenham are on a playing hiatus until Monday, which leaves Arteta's men with a tantalizing opportunity to reach the summit of the table.

A win at Stamford Bridge could see them sit atop the Premier League rankings, achieving four wins and four clean sheets in away games this season.

Furthermore, Stamford Bridge has transformed into something of a promised land for the Gunners. They have bagged victories in their last three Premier League encounters at Chelsea's home turf.