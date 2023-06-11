"I can’t remember who it was against, but it was a Manchester United game" - Chelsea star reveals he followed Red Devils as a child 

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell has revealed that he used to follow Manchester United's games as a youngster.

The Englishman has been a key player for the Blues in recent seasons. He joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Leicester City in 2020 and has since made 85 appearances for the club.

Chilwell made 31 appearances for the Blues in the 2022-23 season, scoring twice and providing four assists.

The Englishman, though, told the Blues' official website that he used to follow Manchester United's games as a kid due to his father. He said (via Football.London):

"I used to go to Man United games, funnily enough, with my dad, who supported them. The first one, I can’t remember who it was against, but it was a Man United game. We always used to go to the Champions League ones after school, so it would have been a Champions League game at Old Trafford, that’s the first one I remember. Having your first one in the Champions League is pretty good."

He further added:

"We used to go by train, we would have to take about four different trains, straight from school, and just about make it for kick-off, then get about four different trains on the way home as well, get home for one o’clock in the morning, straight into school the next morning again, but they were brilliant memories."

Interestingly, Chilwell is yet to win a single game against the Red Devils. He has made seven appearances against them, drawing four and losing three.

Journalist provides update on Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount

CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs recently provided an update on the Red Devils' pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to talkSPORT, Mount has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. The two teams, though, are yet to agree on a transfer fee.

Jacobs reported that despite their interest, United are not willing to go beyond the £60 million mark due to their transfer policy. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

"This is a high priority for Erik ten Hag, but Manchester United are adamant that they need to be disciplined with Mount, they need to try and get him for under £60m and that, as I've said before, is because Manchester United's transfer policy is restricted."

Erik ten Hag's side are back in the UEFA Champions League next season. A player of Mount's quality could be key for the team. The attacking midfielder has already won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

Overall, he has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior games for the Blues.

