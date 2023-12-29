“I don’t like either of them” - Portugal superstar makes interesting claim on comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Bernardo Silva has joked that he does not like the comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Portuguese star said that it fills him with pride, but he doesn't like the nicknames.

Speaking to A Bola after he was named the Figure of the Year 2023, Silva said that he's not a fan of fans and pundits comparing him with Messi and Ronaldo, as he wants to be himself:

"I don't like either of them. Because comparisons are always made. ... I like being Bernardo. Of course, it's a source of pride sometimes to be compared to one player or another, but I don't like either of those nicknames."

When quizzed by A Bola if he was undervalued by fans, Silva added:

“Am I undervalued? No, people value me a lot. Maybe in Portugal not as much as abroad. I think people value me a lot more in France, where I played, and in England than in my own country, but maybe it has to do with the fact that I left quite early."

Bernardo Silva was a key figure for Manchester City in 2023 as they won the continental treble. The Cityzens won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League to become only the second English team - after Manchester United (1999) - to do so.

Bernardo Silva on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate

Bernardo Silva does not like comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but he's not a fan of the two being compared with each other as well.

He told BBC Sport earlier this year that the two are the best players ever:

“It will be something special and unique to tell my kids and grandkids I was able to give him some assists. He's an example on and off the pitch. With Portugal, we train in the morning. In the afternoon everyone plays cards or PlayStation, but he goes to the gym.

"In the big moments, when you need him the most, he's always there. It's a debate that's not debatable. I think we need to feel privileged to be able to watch them at the same time together. They are two of the best players ever - if not the two best players ever.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the twilight of their career and have moved away from Europe. The Portuguese star moved to Al Nassr in the Middle East, while Messi has joined Inter Miami in the MLS.